Mum pens children's book to help raise awareness of son’s little known condition

From left: Porirua’s Natalie Bryan has written a children’s book to raise awareness about an auditory processing disorder experienced by her son, Jackson Cooper Bryan, 10, for teachers like Eryn Street and her students.

A Porirua mum is now a first time author after publishing a children's book to help raise awareness of her 10-year-old son’s little known condition, auditory processing disorder (APD).

The hearing disorder disrupts how a person's brain understands what they're hearing. An estimated 46,000 children and young people struggle with it.

“The book and our message in life is just learning to know who you are, what your values are and what’s important to you,” says Natalie Bryan of the book she wrote for her 10-year-old son Jackson Cooper Bryan.

While it “was cute at first” that, like many parents, only they could understand what he was trying to say, she saw he was struggling to vocally communicate and that didn’t improve as he got older.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI JC the Bumble Bee with APD helps raise awareness about the condition and includes resources for families and teachers.

“It was hard,” Bryan said. “It took longer for him to get his story out and people would have to model patience.”

A speech therapist worked with Jackson until age six, when other symptoms of APD – spatial awareness and sensory issues – helped lead to his diagnosis at age seven.

Bryan said the condition was virtually unknown when Jackson started at Pāuatahanui School​.

Learning in a classroom environment, where “competing sounds” like kids talking over the teacher meant he might miss instructions, made it more challenging.

To combat this, the family taught him early on to have the confidence to put his hand up and ask teachers to repeat the missing step.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Natalie Bryan wrote and illustrated the book, sharing a love of art with Jackson which had led to her painting murals at Pāuatahanui School as well.

Jackson also wears hearing aids, which Bryan said he was “really proud of” but acknowledged some children were less confident about wearing them.

The condition also tired him out more easily, which made memory retention more challenging.

“If you think about listening, you expect it to come naturally but when you have APD you’re concentrating 100 times harder,” she said.

Bryan said the school had been amazing in listening to the family, putting in place “learning supports to their best ability when and where as needed”.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Bryan, pictured with teacher Eryn Street, said the staff at Pāuatahanui School in Porirua, had been incredibly supportive despite knowing very little about the condition before Jackson started.

She decided to write a children’s book to help raise awareness of the condition and to provide resources for parents.

“It’s about removing those stigmas around neurodiversity. The book and our message in life is just learning to know who you are, what your values are and what’s important to you. We are all unique.”

Like Jackson, Bryan has a flair for the creative and has painted many murals at the school. She illustrated the book herself, choosing ‘JC’ (Jackson Cooper) the bumblebee to be an ambassador for APD.

She thought it might help a few families. She’s in fact sold 250 books in the last month. She hopes to write a whole “library [of books] about neurodiverse insects” with resources to help families.

Jackson’s teacher at Pāuatahanui School, Eryn Street,​ had never heard of the condition before starting at the school. She’d learned a lot from his family and from previous strategies put in place by the school.

Street said she and other teachers wore lapel mics to help students with APD “give little concerts” to their classes.

She said the book was accessible to children of any age and helped take away the barriers to help students thrive.

“I read the book to my class a few weeks ago and it was so cool. These kids were able to ... understand a bit more about someone else’s lived experience and have a bit more empathy. It brings awareness to APD.”