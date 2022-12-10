Teaching will 'look quite different' next year as education reforms introduced

Some high schools are introducing new standards to the level 1 NCEA qualification in all subjects next year as the NCEA Change Programme is phased in.

Many high school students can expect significantly different lessons in 2023 as sweeping changes to learning and assessment bed in, the head of the biggest school in the top of the south says.

Scott Haines, principal at Nelson’s Waimea College, said the reforms, being rolled out at secondary schools through the government’s National Curriculum Refresh and NCEA Change Programme, represented “the most significant change” to the curriculum in 20 years.

The college was among 285 schools, kura and tertiary providers nationwide that trialled new standards in the NCEA qualification for some subjects this year, including controversial literacy and numeracy tests.

New standards would be introduced in all subjects at NCEA level 1 next year at the college, and other Government-approved schools choosing to implement the changes before they became mandatory in 2024.

“Wildly varying” NCEA credit ratings across subjects would be replaced with fewer and larger standards in each subject, Haines said.

Māturanga Māori/Māori knowledge would have equal weighting to “the traditional world view” in all subjects, he said.

Timeframe for changes to the high school qualification, the NCEA (National Certificate of Educational Achievement).

That meant “the nature of what teachers will be teaching will look quite different”, he said.

"If we're doing astronomy, we would teach for example the Eurocentric view, the traditional view of how astronomy works, and we would also examine that through the Māori world view.”

Many teachers across the country needed to upskill to “a significant degree”, having not learnt the Māturanga Māori content in teacher training, Haines said.

Some of the school’s teachers had visited Māori specialists around the country who were equipped to support teachers in learning the new material, he said.

Teachers had eight teacher-only days in the last two years to progress the work, with four more being introduced over the next two years.

Literacy and numeracy tests had been “broadened”, with assessments asking students to explain their thinking in those subjects, Haines said.

Waimea College was among 191 schools and kura that piloted the new level 1 standards in literacy and numeracy – open to students from year 9 instead of year 11 currently.

Forty per cent of students who sat the tests at the school passed the standards in writing, 69% in numeracy, and 73% reading.

Respective nationwide pass rates of 35%, 56% and 64% sparked concerns from some principals that some students would be left behind.

But Waimea College was “not unhappy” with its results, Haines said.

A literature review in March, describing declining literacy levels in New Zealand as “deeply worrying, recommended changing the NCEA system so credits couldn’t be gained more easily by offering students “narrow curricular experiences” and overly-simplistic texts.

"If we want to raise functional numeracy and literacy levels ... bringing the students up to the level is the answer,” Haines said.

86% of students the pilot was designed for (those at level 4 in benchmark testing) passed the numeracy standard at the school, he said.

The test was given to all its year 10 students to try out a system for mass digital assessment, he said.

New NCEA level 2 literacy and numeracy tests would be introduced at the college in 2024, and level 3 in 2025, a year before the changes were due to come into force.

The Ministry of Education said students who passed the new level 1 standards this year and next year would not need to re-sit the tests.

But those who didn’t pass would have further opportunities in following years, or could meet their literacy and numeracy NCEA requirements through the current means.