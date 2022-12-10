Staff wellbeing and culture review after 12 resignations at Wellington school in one year

West Park School in Johnsonville, Wellington, has a roll of about 370 students. Last year, it saw 12 staff resign.

A wellbeing and culture review into a Wellington school, where up to a third of staff left last year, found examples of “poor behaviour” but none of bullying.

The independent review into the wellbeing and culture at Johnsonville’s West Park School was commissioned by its board of trustees in April after parents expressed concerns about 12 staff resignations.

Feedback from former staff provided to the board, included some "feeling psychologically unsafe while working at the school".

The review found the "impact of alleged negativity amongst some of the teaching staff on staff morale and wellbeing" was the biggest issue facing the school.

Completed by HR Man NZ, 30 current staff members were surveyed, and interviews conducted with four former and 10 current staff, including the principal.

There was a perception amongst some there were two classes of staff, with allegations of junior staff being bullied and a perceived lack of communication and involvement in decision-making.

“While I acknowledge a small minority of staff members said they had been bullied by colleagues, the examples given support allegations of poor behaviour rather than bullying,” the report noted.

Though last year’s turnover of 12 staff members was “particularly high” – compared with 1 in 2020, four in 2019, seven in 2018 and zero in 2017 – the review found there was “no evidence that the majority were disgruntled or resigned because of the school culture or concerns around wellbeing”.

It also noted there were many positives including a "strong sense of belonging" amongst staff and the majority (75%) of staff looked forward to coming to work each day.

"The school leadership are doing some good work focusing on staff wellbeing "

Principal Luis Echegaray​ directed all questions to the board as it had commissioned the review.

West Park School board chairperson Sam Andrews also declined to be interviewed but in a statement on behalf of the board said while the turnover was high, “there were also good reasons for people moving on such as promotion, a move to the South Island, parental commitments and career options”.

Just two staff members had left this year, “for reasons unrelated to the school’s culture”.

The board noted the review found no instances of bullying, and none had been reported since. It would implement all recommendations made in the report.

This included conducting a restorative process to explore issues, setting up an independent hotline where people could raise concerns, creating an exit survey form, developing a communication framework strategy and establishing a ‘culture champions’ group.

“While we are committed to continuous enhancement, we are pleased to note that the school is ending the year with a good staff culture and that staff are well-supported.”

Concerns were raised by parents with the Ombudsman as early as 2017, with the Education Review Office (ERO) completing a review of the school in 2018, deputy chief executive review and improvement services Jane Lee​ said.

It noted “a strong culture of collaboration amongst trustees and leaders” as a key strength of the school.

ERO will be working with the school early next year as part of its regular review programme.

The Ministry of Education​ confirmed it had received a complaint which had been referred to the school board of trustees, as the employer.

Concerns about “poor communication between West Park School leadership and staff” were also raised with WorkSafe New Zealand in January this year. This included allegations about bullying, discrimination, and workplace culture.

A WorkSafe spokesperson said it had assessed the concerns, and met with the school’s board of trustees in March, later issuing a directive letter to the board about improving its worker engagement, participation and representation systems.