Te Pūkenga picks 'absolutely humbled' Peter Winder as new chief executive

Peter Winder has been in the acting chief executive role for months and says the job is “a once in a life-time opportunity to drive major systems change”.

Te Pūkenga has appointed Peter Winder as its chief executive, and plans to look at “joint leadership” down the track.

Winder has been the acting boss of the Hamilton-headquartered mega-polytechnic since July, as former chief executive Stephen Town resigned in August, following special leave.

Te Pūkenga, a merger of previous institutes of technology and polytechs, has been beset by problems – including a cloud around Town’s departure following paid leave, financial shortfalls, and the resignations of other senior leaders.

Winder has already led it through “a reset and realignment of our mahi”, Te Pūkenga Council chairperson Murray Strong said in a statement on Thursday.

READ MORE:

* Te Pūkenga won't explain why three deputy CEOs had their contracts cut by 9 months

* Te Pūkenga looks like it was set up to 'do everything wrong', former deputy says

* Eight $200k-a-year executives wanted at Te Pūkenga, despite need to cut $35m from budget

* Ara Institute of Canterbury legally becomes part of Te Pūkenga



ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Education Minister Chris Hipkins talks to Stuff about Te Pūkenga. First published on September 14, 2022.

Winder called the chief executive role “a once in a life-time opportunity to drive major systems change”.

“I feel absolutely humbled to be entrusted with this task.”

It was about putting learners and their families at the centre, ensuring equity for people “poorly served by vocational education” in the past, meeting employer and industry needs, and giving effect to Te Tiriti, he said.

His team is passionate and has tremendous expertise, he said, and had focussed on giving Te Pūkenga kaimahi [workers] "a clear sense of direction”.

“We have also focused on how we effectively manage our finances and return to financial sustainability. We’re working hard and fast through our new structure and how we will work together to better meet the needs of our learners.”

"By the middle of 2025, all of our people will have transitioned into the new structure,” he said.

Winder’s appointment is for a fixed term until June 2025, as is standard practice for a Crown entity of this size, a statement said.

Supplied Te Pūkenga is looking into “joint leadership at the CE level” and will present a report to the Ministry of Education before the end of 2023 (file photo).

The polytech’s council would also look into “joint leadership at the CE level” and present a report and summary of options to the Minister of Education by the end of 2023. Legislative change would be required, the statement said.

There were 33 applicants for the chief executive role, three of whom were interviewed, and Winder was a strong contender, council chairperson Strong said.

He came with experience as a member of the polytechnic’s council, on the Te Pūkenga establishment board, and as acting chief executive, as well as “a wealth of experience in managing large and complex organisations”.

"His appointment today allows us to maintain the momentum and pace we’ve gathered over the second half of 2022 as we move ahead to a busy 2023."

Winder’s appointment is one of several since October, including chief people officer Keri-Anne Tane, chief digital officer Teresa Pollard, chief financial officer Michelle Teirney, deputy chief executive ako delivery Gus Gilmore, deputy chief executive academic centre and learning systems Dr Megan Gibbons, deputy chief executive strategy and transformation Richard Forgan, deputy chief executive learner and employer experience and attraction Andrew McSweeney.

The chief executive appointment process was led by recruitment firm H2R and the interview panel included Te Pūkenga Council chairperson Murray Strong, council member Mary-Ann Geddes, and independent member, Rauru Kirikiri, who is Kaihoutū at the Public Service Commission.