Taranaki schools prepare to welcome back more international students

More schools in Taranaki are interested in hosting international students to rebuild cultural exchange, boost the economy and strengthen education.

Five Taranaki schools are hoping to welcome more international exchange students into the region next year.

In October, Venture Taranaki hosted an international education sector rebuild event speaking with more than 20 representatives from nine primary and secondary schools and tertiary providers from around the region to discuss how international education could be reactivated.

Of those, five institutions formally expressed interest which signalled an expected boost in offshore enrolments for the 2023 school year.

Venture Taranaki deputy chief executive Stacey Hitchcock said the event provided an opportunity for school principals and boards to discuss the state of international education in Taranaki post Covid.

“Covid has presented us with the opportunity to reflect on the previous international education experiences on offer and look at new business models and opportunities, including the untapped primary school market,” she said.

“International students contribute significantly to our GDP and job growth.”

SUPPLIED/Stuff Stacey Hitchcock, Venture Taranaki GM investment and deputy chief executive, says the interest from schools to welcome back international students will help rebuild the education sector.

Before the pandemic, Taranaki welcomed more than 1000 international students to the region. International education supported 330 jobs and contributed around $50 million to the region’s economy.

“We also have skill shortages, so if you’re bringing in international students at the tertiary level, you can really target the needs within our region of where our skill shortage is, bring them into education and then really pipeline them into our local businesses where those needs are,” Hitchcock said.

During the pandemic, many education providers restructured and redeployed staff who had previously worked in an international education capacity, but Hitchcock said the event showed that local schools were invested in rebuilding the sector.

“There’s international connection, people who experience Taranaki often come back or choose to live here, and it’s also the experience, especially in our high schools, of having international students within our own communities and our schools and what enrichment that brings,” Hitchcock said.

Two of the schools to show interest were Waitara High School and Spotswood College.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Spotswood College hosted international students for more than 20 years prior to the pandemic.

Waitara had not considered establishing an international education offering until now.

Principal Daryl Warburton said there were benefits international students could bring, “in particular, the value of a cultural exchange with the wider world”.

Prior to the pandemic, Spotswood College hosted international students for more than 20 years.

The secondary school reinstated its offering, and while there was some concern nationally regarding finding keen host families, the school had a positive outlook.

“Spotswood College has been lucky to have a cohort of wonderful host families, many of whom are still with us today,” the school's international director Nicky Healy said.

“We will work closely with our parents and wider school community to encourage an uptake of homestay families for students entering the region.”