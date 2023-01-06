Am I an adult? This generation's 'elongated transition' to being grown-up

Traditional signifiers of adulthood are changing. It’s not all about houses, marriage and children.

It’s not just you.

If you feel like you haven’t hit any of the same milestones your parents had at your age, or don’t feel like you’re keeping up with your peers, you are likely part of the generation experiencing an elongated transition to adulthood.

With the rising cost of living and inflation making homeownership less attainable, it’s taking longer for young people to cross the threshold into financial independence and with it, adulthood.

Here’s why that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

READ MORE:

* What does the OCR hike really mean for house prices?

* Pensioners face 'wicked problems', Retirement Commissioner says as she prepares to unleash battle plan

* Gen Z aren't just 'whinging zoomers' - our struggle is real

* Forget 18 or 21 - for millennials, there's a new age when adulthood begins

* The middle child: Generation X gets older



Kate Prickett, director of the Roy McKenzie Centre for the Study of Families and Children at Victoria University of Wellington, says we tend to think of “young adults” as those between the ages of 18 and 24 – those making the transition from high school into the workforce or university.

Traditional signifiers of adulthood can be socio-economic, like getting a job, moving out of your parents’ houses, going to university, or behavioural – drinking alcohol, having sex, voting, getting married, having children.

Such events signify “your ability to make choices for yourself”, she says.

But many socio-economic factors are pushing those key markers of adulthood further out for younger generations, leading to an “elongated transition to adulthood”.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Current socio-economic conditions mean many of today’s young people are experiencing an elongated transition to adulthood and taking longer to reach traditional milestones of generations past, if at all. (File photo)

Young adults today feel the pressure of needing to perform academically enabling them to be able to get good, stable jobs, she says.This meant many delayed entering the workforce while studying at university.

Unlike generations past, those today are then often “saddled with student loans”, which prevents them from feeling financially secure or able to put a deposit on a house. In turn, this leads to many getting married or having kids – if at all – much later on compared to previous generations.

Despite developing at a different pace, young people are dealing with “lots of other ‘adult’ things” at an earlier age, Prickett says.

“This generation is dealing with a lot of very mature and adult things, in ways they’ve had to grow up a lot faster than prior generations had to.”

While this awareness contributed to poorer mental health, the family sociologist and demographer is inspired by young people’s drive to address issues.

Supplied Dr Kate Prickett, a family sociologist and demographer, says adulthood is reflective of people’s ability to make their own choices. (File photo)

“I see a generation that wants and expects better and is willing to do the mahi to do that.”

Asked if there is a point one can finally say, “yes, I’m an adult”, Prickett said it was possible society conflated self-development with the title of adulthood. She hoped people would continue working on themselves and developing.

When Paul Spoonley​ was a teenager, he and his peers would have left home and not come back.

The sociologist and Distinguished Emeritus Professor at Massey University says adulthood is marked for those of the baby boomer age at 21 with the gifting of a key to represent economic independence.

“At the moment it’s really confused because we have those markers of adulthood spread out,” Spoonley says.

Katie Scotcher/RNZ Professor Paul Spoonley agrees today’s generation is reaching adult milestones later than those before them. (File photo)

Those milestones are being reach later due largely in part to “labour market scarring”.

People taking longer to get into well-paid employment has a flow on effect for things like moving out of home permanently, getting married, and having children, he says.

Millennials and those from Gen Z also have different fertility patterns for example. Women with tertiary qualifications or good jobs, are more likely to choose not to have any children or just have “one and done”.

This has seen New Zealand’s fertility rate drop from “replacement levels” at 2.1 in 2016 to just 1.6 in 2020.

Spoonley expects the generations to come will be less wealthy, both as individuals and households, compared to baby boomers unless they inherit their wealth. This could see more intergenerational living arrangements amidst the rise of generation rent.

However, younger generations are also likely to be healthier, enabling them to live (and work) longer, he says.

Economist Brad Olsen,​ of Infometrics, agrees economic factors have created generational differences and lead to greater divergence in the different paths people choose.

“The milestones that people are achieving are not happening in the same pattern that they used to – the progression used to be 1, 2, 3 – people are hitting it out of that traditional order or missing steps.”

Olsen says this divergence of pathways is likely to represent greater choicer and society become “more fluid and dynamic”. Some choices created path dependencies though, he says – for example generating students loans required a means to pay them off.

With younger generations are less likely to be able to buy a house, they are also less likely to put down roots, meaning they might work a wider range of jobs, compared to those like Olsen’s grandfather who “had effectively one job for life”.

STUFF Milika and Siale Faitotonu talk abut their whānau loan that they received from Kiwibank and what it is like living with their children.

Auckland University’s associate professor and clinical psychologist Dr Kerry Gibson​ agrees current economic conditions have made it harder for young people to set up their own lives.

A more competitive job market has seen people stay in education for longer which had blown out “traditional conceptualisations about what people should be doing at certain ages”.

However, Gibson believes such “milestones” represent old models of thinking often tied to heteronormative values.

“But that’s not been the case for many years.”

More recently Covid-19 also interrupted many of the traditional “rites of passage” as people returned home to live with their parents or others delayed their own overseas experiences.

Supplied Dr Kerry Gibson, clinical psychologist, and associate professor in the School of Psychology at the University of Auckland, says the journey to adulthood should not be considered in linear terms.

It also made it more obvious that many of these traditional markers were now out-of-reach due to socio-economic factors outside young people’s control.

“A lot of young people were feeling enormous pressure. [Covid-19 was] an opportunity to step off the treadmill and say is this how I want to think about life.”

Gibson discourages people from thinking about the journey to adulthood as “too linear”.

She wants to see more recognition for the long period in which young people occupy the middle space, particularly as it relates to mental health services.

Despite reaching markers at later ages, young people are aware of social issues like climate change at a much earlier age and many feel the burden of that, she says.

“This is a generation that is taking our responsibility seriously.”