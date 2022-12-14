Twins born five days apart to go separate ways after graduating from same uni

Twins Alyssa Greaney, left, and Breanna Greaney are looking forward to the challenge of "being separate" after graduating from the University of Canterbury and moving to different cities.

They are non-identical twins – who were born five days apart – but now Breanna and Alyssa Greaney will finally go their separate ways after graduating from the same university.

The Oamaru sisters were among tens of thousands of students across New Zealand to don caps and gowns for their graduation ceremonies this week.

Alyssa (the slightly younger of the two) graduated with a bachelor of arts, majoring in Japanese and geography, on Tuesday.

Breanna will graduate with a bachelor of science, majoring in geography and environmental science, on Thursday.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Twins Alyssa Greaney, left, and Breanna Greaney, who were born five days apart, are graduating from the University of Canterbury.

The pair, aged 20, are fraternal (dizygotic) twins and were inseparable while growing up. They attended the same primary and intermediate schools, then attended Waitaki Girls' High School in Oamaru.

They started at University of Canterbury in 2020, living in the same halls in the first year, and were both members of the Student Volunteer Army.

They will now head to different parts of the country, with Breanna moving to Wellington to work for Waka Kotahi (NZ Transport Agency) and Alyssa becoming a transport planner at engineering consultancy Beca, in Tauranga.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Twins Breanna and Alyssa Greaney are among students graduating from the University of Canterbury this week.

“It will definitely be quite different not being with Alyssa, because we've grown up together and studied together, so it will be weird not having her around,” Breanna said.

“But it wil be a cool adventure to do on my own.”

Despite moving to different cities, they expect they will still talk every day.

Separating “will be a real challenge” at first, Alyssa said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The sisters will be heading to different cities after this week’s graduation.

“It will be something we can build on and really challenge ourselves, which I'm excited for,” she said.

University of Canterbury students attended ceremonies throughout this week, including more than 90 PhD and doctoral graduates.

The ceremonies were staged at Christchurch Arena rather than the Christchurch Town Hall, to allow more people to attend.

“Student interest in attending our graduation celebrations meant that we needed to hire a larger venue to accommodate the numbers involved,” a university spokesperson said.

University of Otago Thousands of University of Otago students are graduating in Dunedin this week too.

“Graduands can invite five loved ones to attend and in some occasions, request more tickets, which is especially useful for larger families.”

More than 2000 students will attend graduation ceremonies at the University of Otago this week too, including Kaitlyn Cocker-Valu, Brenetta Pogi and Fuatino Heath, who completed high school, an anatomy degree and now a medical degree together.

The trio became friends while attending St Mary’s High School in Ponsonby, Auckland.

Meanwhile, Cullen Ryan leaves Otago this week with a bachelor of dental surgery after completing Va’a o Tautai – Centre for Pacific Health’s full Pipeline – a programme dedicated to recruiting, retaining and supporting Pasifika students throughout their health professional and health-related courses.