Acclaimed anti-bullying programme to be trialled in New Zealand

Elenor Aleksich wants to bring the American, Challenge Day programme to Nelson, and hopes to combine it with Pink T Shirt Day, on May 20th.

"In every school there are a certain few kids who are not just teased, they are tortured,” Yvonne St John-Dutra says.

She should know.

The American woman has helped roll out a programme addressing bullying in schools across the United States and several other countries. She is now bringing it to New Zealand after a pilot at a Nelson school.

St John-Dutra was one of those children who felt tortured and “humiliated every day”, she said.

"One time my class was walking to the library, and one of the girls said, 'Hey, you wanna watch the fat girl roll?', and she threw me down the hill off the side of the path through the mud."

All her classmates laughed, she said.

They didn’t know she was being abused at home and she turned to food to help ease the pain.

When St John-Dutra and her husband had a family, they created the programme, Challenge Day, to help young people understand each other's lives better – and empathise – in the hope their children would not experience the same bullying.

Thirty-five years later the programme had helped more than a million students in the US, Canada, Belgium and Holland.

It had been the subject of scores of documentaries, received accolades from schools and cities across the US, was adapted for workplaces and communities and would now be trialled at a school in New Zealand.

The pilot, in Nelson, came amid a surge in violence and anti-social behaviour among teenagers in Aotearoa, and after New Zealand recorded the second-highest school bullying rate in the OECD, in 2019.

Nelson relief teacher Elenor Aleksich said Challenge Day “hit her in the heart” when she found it while searching for ways to tackle the continued bullying she witnessed.

She contacted the St John-Dutras, underwent training for programme facilitators in Europe last year and arranged to conduct a two-day pilot for 200 students at one of the schools she taught, Broadgreen Intermediate, this May.

Starting with games, the children would go into groups supervised by an adult to talk, and be asked to complete the sentence “if you really knew me, you would know that...”.

Some children revealed they were struggling with issues like separation, isolation and loneliness, and others reacted with compassion.

Other activities – like students walking across a line if they had ever experienced things like being teased or hurt for being good or for the shape of their body – also made students aware of what their peers were going through, and that they were not alone.

Aleksich said a class of Year 8 students were “hungry” for the parts of the programme she had tried with them last year.

“Ultimately, kids want to go to school and feel safe and loved and included.”

St John-Dutra and her husband were due to fly to New Zealand to support the trial on May 2 and 3.

A community workshop was also due to take place at Broadgreen beforehand to show how the programme could operate in workplaces.

Broadgreen Intermediate principal Pete Mitchener said he agreed to trial the programme after researching behavioural challenges in adolescent education as part of a sabbatical last year.

His studies underlined the importance of the concept of Challenge Day – of people respecting and accepting everyone's individuality, strengths and differences, he said.

"It's exciting to see if the programme does lead to what we are wanting to achieve – a safe and caring environment."

The school hoped to get 20 teachers through training and would monitor the programme’s impact over the year. A decision on its success and viability would be made after that.