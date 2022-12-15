Mother to appeal after principal dismisses 'sexist' uniform complaint

Jane Matthews' son was pulled up over wearing an ear-stud to school.

A mother is demanding an explanation after her son’s school principal dismissed her complaint about a “sexist” uniform policy.

Jane Matthews waited for more than six months to hear the outcome of her complaint about Mount Albert Grammar School’s uniform policy after her son was pulled up by a teacher because he wore an ear-stud to school earlier this year.

The school’s uniform policy outlines clearly that girls can wear “one pair of small plain gold or silver ear-studs” while the same does not go for boys, who may only wear a watch as jewellery.

Matthews argued that was discrimination based solely on gender and raised the issue first to her son’s dean in April and eventually to the school’s Board of Trustees.

After sending a letter to the school board in June, Matthews finally received a letter on Tuesday from the principal Patrick Drumm telling her that while he had “carefully considered” her complaint, there was no “pressing or legitimate need” to amend the policy.

Matthews said it was a “feeble” response to the months-long saga that had seen the decision referred to the school board, then to its education sub-committee and then back to the principal to make a ruling.

In the letter, Drumm said he looked at the school’s obligations under the Human Rights Act 1993 and sought external advice, but decided against a change.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The launch of a school uniform guideline included Taieri MP Ingrid Leary, her son Marli Atu and Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon.

He said his decision aligned with a parent survey this year that also covered the topic of wearing jewellery to school.

But Matthews said that Drumm didn’t address the matter of gender based discrimination and she was looking at appealing the decision, either to the school or the Human Rights Commission.

Earlier this year the Human Rights Commission released its uniform guidelines, which say student uniforms cannot discriminate against people based on sex or gender.

Supplied Jane Matthews is trying to get Mount Albert Grammar School to change its uniform policy surrounding earrings.

She said she had no issue with tradition, but that traditions based on gender discrimination were outdated.

“I think if we went back [to the school] and said we don’t want the girls to do woodwork then there would be some people who had something to say about that,” Matthews said.

It’s not the first time the matter has been raised with the school, with a parent in 2018 starting a petition to get the policy changed. That too was turned down.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Patrick Drumm has decided against changing the school’s earring policy.

The HRC’s guidelines noted many schools had uniforms, and they could be a “great way to distinguish students and instil a sense of community and pride in their school”.

“School uniforms can also help reduce bullying from peers based on clothing and appearance. This makes it important that students are able to have their rights upheld, while fulfilling their responsibilities of wearing school uniform,” the guidelines state.

Neither the school board nor Drumm have responded to requests for comment.