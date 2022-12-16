Te Pūkenga needs almost $500m in extra funding amid calls to end 'out of control spending'

Education Minister Chris Hipkins talks to Stuff about Te Pūkenga. First published on September 14, 2022.

Te Pūkenga – the organisation that now runs the country’s polytechs – needs a further cash injection of almost half a billion dollars, according to figures seen by Stuff.

A yet-to-be-published business case from the Crown entity says its “preferred option” is for a further $422.6 million over four years from 2023, including $285.8m to integrate IT systems, $60m for ‘transformation programme management’ and $26.8m for ‘people change costs’.

The document also outlines an option where 487 full-time equivalent (FTE) staff will be made redundant by 2026, with 104 losing their jobs by the end of next year.

Te Pūkenga is forecasting a $63m deficit for 2022​ and is looking to make savings of around $35m.

Te Pūkenga was formed in April 2020. It comprises 16 institutes of technology and polytechnics and nine industry training organisation. It has more than 200,000 students and around 8000 FTE staff.

National’s tertiary education spokesperson Penny Simmonds, a former chief executive of Southern Institute of Technology, said Te Pūkenga’s business plans were “nothing short of a disaster”.

“I just can’t see how management and the Minister of Education can continue to justify this extravagant spending, when Te Pūkenga has failed to meet any of its targets to date and when there’s such a huge level of dissatisfaction amongst staff and students.

Supplied Penny Simmonds, MP for Invercargill, says Te Pūkenga’s spending is 'out of control’.

“This is all new taxpayer funding, apart from $76.8m which Te Pūkenga suggests it will contribute from reserves, operating profits and asset divestments. Although, why this money hasn’t already been earmarked to address this year’s $63m deficit is questionable.”

“I’m astounded at the escalating costs associated with Te Pūkenga and believe that this out of control spending urgently needs to be reined in.”

Te Pūkenga chief executive Peter Winder said he was not able to discuss the Programme Business Case (PBC) that has been provided to Education Minister Chris Hipkins.

“It forms part of Budget 2023 discussions and budget confidentiality,” he said.

TE PUKENGA/Supplied Te Pūkenga chief executive Peter Winder was not able to discuss the Programme Business Case at this time.

“Until budget decisions are made and announced, we will not be commenting on its contents.”

Te Pūkenga received $121m in Crown funding for its establishment and transition until the end of 2022, he said.

“The PBC outlines our case for funding the next stage, the transformation of vocational education in New Zealand into a fundamentally different system.

“Transformation is how we will develop the systems and technology which will involve both investment and change as we move from doing things 26 times to doing things consistently across the country as one single, unified organisation.”

Te Pūkenga’s network includes: