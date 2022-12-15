From Wellington to Warsaw: New fellowship to help war-hit Ukrainian academics

Ukrainian journalists walk in the yard of National Pedagogic university destroyed by a Russian attack in Kharkiv, in early July. It’s not just the physical, but also intangible aspects of academic that will need to be rebuilt. (File photo)

Victoria University of Wellington has launched a $25,000 fellowship to help a Ukrainian academic displaced by the war continue their research.

The joint visiting fellowship for an academic specialising in political science and international relations will cover two semesters worth of expenses enabling them to continue their research at the University of Warsaw in Poland.

Victoria University of Wellington Emeritus Professor Roberto Rabel​​ found himself living next door to the war in Ukraine while based at the University of Warsaw on a visiting professorship in earlier this year.

“With academic freedom in the region at great risk, I knew that together we could make a difference and allow the voices of Ukrainian scholars to be heard,” he said.

Supplied Victoria University of Wellington's Emeritus Professor Roberto Rabel was inspired to launch the fellowship after meeting displaced Ukrainians while working as a visiting professor at the University of Warsaw in Poland. (File photo)

Rabel saw firsthand the “huge upsurge” of displaced Ukrainians arriving in Poland following the February invasion.

The university made a number of places available for displaced students, while the faculty also employed several displaced academics – some of whom continued teaching their Ukrainian students, albeit virtually. It wanted to employ more but didn’t have enough money in their budget, Rabel said.

Inspired by the “courage and commitment of these Ukrainian academics” to their country and heartened by the support shown by the Polish academic community, he appealed to Victoria University to help.

“It made me realise that our own university could help in a meaningful and distinctive gesture of academic solidarity to support scholars affected by the war.”

Supplied The fellowship was launched at Victoria University of Wellington’s Kelburn campus and attended by Ukrainian and Polish Ambassadors to New Zealand, and the New Zealand Ambassador to Poland and Ukraine.

He said it highlighted the importance “non-tangible” aspects of national life – like education and academia – which would also need to be rebuilt.

“A key aspect of it is to be able to have Ukrainian academics who are political science or international relations specialist, to speak to what’s at stake in this tragic conflict that is going on and why it is so important for others to support Ukraine in the struggle.”

Staff, alumni, and the university itself contributed to the effort, raising the $25,000 needed to for the fellowship which was launched at Te Herenga Waka’s Kelburn campus earlier this week.

It was attended by the Ukrainian and Polish ambassadors to New Zealand, and the New Zealand ambassador to Poland and Ukraine.

SUPPLIED Defence Minister Peeni Henare is the first Government minister to visit Ukraine since the war with Russia broke out.

Supporting the fellowship in Warsaw was more manageable compared with bringing academics to New Zealand and meant there was no risk of “brain drain,” Rabel said.

“They can continue their work and very quickly be able to return to their home country.”

Students at Victoria University would also be able to hear and learn from the fellow as part of the programme. Rabel will return to Poland in February next year, where he will be part of a committee which decide who receives the fellowship.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor engagement at Victoria University of Wellington, Blair McRae​, said the fellowship built on an “already strong partnership” between Victoria University and the University of Warsaw.

The fellowship was designed to support “members of another university community coping with some of the most stressful circumstances imaginable”, he said.

Polish ambassador to New Zealand Grzegorz Kowal​ said it marked not only another chapter in excellent cooperation between Polish and New Zealand academics but also strengthened academic capacities of Ukraine which had been “shattered” by the Russian invasion.