Transgender students should automatically get into nearest co-ed school, MP says

The introduction of an enrolment zone at co-ed Nayland College in 2021 meant students in central and northern Nelson were zoned to single sex schools only.

Going to a single sex school could be “challenging” for students who identified as transgender or gender diverse, Nelson MP Rachel Boyack says.

But in central Nelson, and other parts of New Zealand, a single sex school was the only one they could get into easily – something some people warned could damage those students’ mental health.

The Labour MP hoped to change that.

Boyack has lodged a members’ bill in Parliament which would allow transgender or gender diverse students to automatically enrol at their nearest co-educational school.

The choice of a mixed (co-ed) school was removed for some students in Nelson in 2021, when co-ed high school, Nayland College introduced an enrolment zone – in response to its growing roll.

From then on, students in central and northern areas of the city were only zoned for all boys school Nelson College, or all girls school Nelson College for Girls.

The situation was similar in Tauranga and Oamaru. Blenheim had no co-ed state secondary school (the nearest was in Picton, a 25-minute drive away).

Boyack knew of two Nelson students who identified as gender diverse, living outside Nayland College’s zone, who had enrolled at the college since the zone came into force.

They got in through “directed enrolment” – a process where the Ministry of Education could direct a school to enrol an out-of-zone student, if enroling in another school was disadvantageous to them.

But the process was “very complicated”, requiring support from the student’s doctor and conversation with their family – when not all gender diverse students had family support, Boyack said.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff College students from Nelson are supporting a petition to Parliament for gender-diverse teenagers to be allowed to attend a co-ed school, when their only in-zone school options are a single sex school.

She proposed changing the Education and Training Act 2020 so those young people could work directly with ministry officials to enrol.

Gender diverse people include those who are transgender (whose identity differs from the sex assigned to them at birth) and those who are non-binary (who do not identify exclusively as a male and female).

Boyack wasn’t aware of any gender diverse students who wanted to enrol at Nayland college but couldn’t.

“But I’m also aware that some may not have even tried, or known that they could have reached out to have this option.”

The boys and girls colleges in Nelson did their best to accommodate students from diverse backgrounds, she said.

But transgender or gender diverse children could face challenges at single sex schools due to things like bathrooms and uniforms, she said.

“We know that this particular group of young people are very susceptible to facing discrimination.

“It’s about making sure that they are in the learning environment that they feel the most comfortable in.”

Marion van Dijk/Stuff Nayland College was zoned in 2021, making single sex schools the only option for some students in Nelson.

A transgender student who went to Nayland College, found attending a single sex school in her junior years an isolating experience.

While the college zone didn’t affect huge numbers of gender diverse students, the bill would be “very impactful” if it went through, said the student, who petitioned Parliament last year to change school zone rules for transgender and non-binary students.

Single sex schools could intend to be welcoming for gender diverse students, but it could be a complex issue, said the student who didn’t want to be named.

“It’s hard to make sure the student population agrees with everything the school officially says.

“Going to a co-ed school allows that stress of the gender mismatch ... to be completely gone, and they [gender diverse students] can just focus on school and friends.”