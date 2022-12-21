Teach or buy Christmas presents? One mum's financial dilemma

Carl Pynenburg, a teacher in Wellington, talks about how the cost of living is impacting his life. Teachers are among the groups considering taking industrial action because of the economic crisis.

The fee for a practising certificate has left one teacher scrambling to borrow money to pay for her children's Christmas presents.

Registration fees more than doubled this year. Now the Wellington mum-of-two says she is struggling to meet the $512.37 bill from the Teaching Council and had to dig into her savings for Santa gifts.

She had to borrow money from her parents to make sure there are gifts under the tree this year.

“I thought: s..., I can’t afford that, it’s Christmas time,” said the teacher, who wishes to remain anonymous.

READ MORE:

* Successful legal challenge to annual teaching certification vindicates opponents

* Calls for review of Teaching Council after teacher registration fees rise

* The New Zealand Teaching Council is tone deaf and must go



“To even get the process started, to get my principal to certify me, I had to pay the fee upfront,” she said. “It was like buying something from a website. But I don’t even know what I get for the money.”

The professional body registers teachers across early childhood education, primary and secondary schooling, sets and maintains standards and ensures they are competent and fit to practice.

In July 2021, a judicial review quashed the council’s decision to more than double fees for more than 100,000 teachers a year. The High Court ruled the council was unlawfully charging teachers for costs beyond registration and certification, and had failed to properly consult.

Stuff The Teachers Council says there has been no fee increase for 12 years.

In response, the Government amended the Education and Training Act 2020 – allowing the council to impose the levy. It took effect from July.

The teacher, who left the legal professional to retrain as a teacher, says soaring inflation and costs of living has her questioning if the family can keep paying their mortgage. Ill health has meant her partner has had to temporarily stop working.

“There's nothing on the website saying if you are in financial hardship, this is what you can do, or no payment plan option. It was literally: here's the form and now pay us the money. I had to pay by credit card.”

Her provisional certificate expires at the end of January – and she needed the paper work in place to be able to return to work after the summer holidays. She will have to pay again to renew the certificate in three years.

“I don't know what we're paying for other than for them to maintain the teacher register. I don't actually know what they do,” she said.

“There's a lot of pressure in the teaching profession to be part of the union as well, and we can’t afford that at the moment.

“We are living pay cheque to pay cheque, and I've been putting money aside for Christmas. I save every week for my rates, for my kids’ school expenses and for my insurance and to get a $500 bill right for Christmas was just a kick in the guts.”

The Council argues the fees aren’t increasing – but teachers must now pay the full price of their registration and certification, after the Government ended a 60 per cent subsidy.

It also says there has been no increase for 12 years before the July change, and it needs to meet operating costs.

In a statement, it said the organisation had looked at options for teachers to pay their fee in instalments.

“We have identified the option for teachers to pay fees by fortnightly direct debit over the course of a year as the lowest cost option that would meet the needs of the largest number of teachers and that it’s technically feasible to do this.”

However, that would cost around $7m. “We don’t have the money available to fund this, and we do not expect teachers to fund it either, so we have asked the government to consider providing the funding to support this initiative given its importance to teachers,” the statement added.

“In the cases of genuine financial hardship, we suggest teachers contact us.”