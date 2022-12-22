$244,000 overseas recruitment fees paid by schools to Immigration 'completely pointless': National

Primary and secondary schools paid $244,000 in processing fees to Immigration New Zealand as part of overseas teacher recruitment efforts. (File photo)

More than $244,000 paid by primary and secondary schools as part of checking processes for overseas teachers has been criticised as a waste by the National Party.

A written Parliamentary question by MP Erica Stanford to Immigration Minister Michael Wood found primary and secondary schools paid $244,000 in employer accreditation, visa and job check applications.

She said it was “completely pointless” for schools to have to pay to become accredited by Immigration New Zealand when all teachers are on the same collective contract.

“Principals have far more important things to do than filling out unnecessary paperwork just to hire overseas teachers during a teacher shortage.”

National Party immigration and education spokesperson Erica Stanford is calling for education to exempted from paying fees to Immigration New Zealand as part of overseas recruitment efforts. (File photo)

Under the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) scheme, schools need to apply for accredited employer status only once, but must complete a separate job check for each hire to prove there are no New Zealanders to do the job.

Stanford said the Government needed to explain why money that should be improving outcomes for students was “being paid to bureaucrats in Wellington”.

“Schools should be able to focus on teaching not on filling out paperwork for Immigration New Zealand.”

She said public and integrated primary and secondary to be exempted from the scheme as they were covered by collective agreements, which meant it was not possible to exploit teachers – the main reason for the process.

Recruiting overseas teachers was generally a last resort for Aotea College principal Kate Gainsford​ but one she’s had recent success with.

Kate Gainsford, principal of Aotea College in Porirua, agrees public schools should be exempted from the fees. (File photo)

Having begun recruiting for next year in August she managed to recruit a maths teacher from Fiji, food technology teacher from South Africa and a UK-trained science teacher from Australia.

However, each required more resources, time and money to secure, she said – earlier this year the Government expanded two grants supporting overseas teacher recruitment.

“Each international recruitment is a great deal more work than a domestic one.”

Gainsford understood the need for the checks to be completed but agreed it was unnecessary as teachers employed by public schools were covered by the collective agreement.

“That’s where the transparency and safety checks are built in.”

She said it would be helpful for secondary schools to be exempted, especially during such a “serious shortage” which had been well signposted.

NZEI Te Riu Roa president Mark Potter also supported proposals for education to be exempted questioning what the value was in schools have to pay “bureaucratic fees”.

“It should be easier than it currently is,” he said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says changes to the immigration settings, to give residency to nurses, teachers and more tradespeople, show the Government is responding to staffing shortages.

He said overseas recruitment alone could not supply the teachers needed.

A spokesperson for Immigration Minister Michael Wood explained New Zealand’s immigration system had historically been funded on a cost recovery basis.

“The direct costs of visa processing are paid by visa applicants or employers seeking accreditation, to reflect the benefits they receive from the immigration system.”

There were no exemptions under the Accredited Employer Work Visa scheme to keep business, NGOs, and the state, all on the same level. This meant private education facilities were also covered under the scheme.

Last week, the Government expanded the roles on the green list providing pathways to residency, to include all primary and secondary teachers, not just those of specialist subjects, the spokesperson said.

“The Government’s immigration rebalance was designed specifically to address the immediate skill shortages in New Zealand, simplifying the settings and streamlining application processes for businesses, while ensuring wages and working conditions are improved for everyone.”