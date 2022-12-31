Honour for academic who championed sustainable cities, helped create tourism degree

David Simmons has been made Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the New Year Honours.

When the news arrived that he was going to be made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, David Simmons thought there might be a mistake.

The emeritus professor at Lincoln University was part of the team that created the country’s first undergraduate tourism degree.

He has worked on tourism planning issues in a countries including Cambodia, Mauritius, India, and North Korea.

Simmons first learnt of the award in early November.

“Naturally, I was most surprised and initially thought that maybe it was in error, but on reflection came to realise that I had been nominated anonymously by my peers, but from where I do not know,” he said.

His citation includes “for services to tourism and education”, having spent his academic career “almost exclusively” at Lincoln University.

He has long championed sustainable living – especially in post-quake Christchurch – and has led “significant government funded research projects” on the sustainable planning, management and development of tourism in New Zealand.

“I am most proud of my students, especially those who have undertaken postgraduate studies, a number of whom now make significant national and global contributions,” he said.

He is “privileged” to be a board member of the Sir Ed Hillary Himalayan Trust.

“The University has a long-standing relationship with Nepal, and we have strong alumni and many friends there.”