Former NMIT chief executive Tony Gray honoured

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Tony Gray, former chief executive of both Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology and Ara Institute of Canterbury, is among 183 people in New Zealand to become a New Year Honours recipient.

Former chief executive of Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology (NMIT) Tony Gray was “surprised” and “humbled” to make the New Year Honours 2023 list – appointed a Member of The New Zealand Order of Merit for services to education.

With a career in tertiary and vocational education spanning 37 years across New Zealand and the United Kingdom, Gray was at the helm at NMIT between 2006 and 2017, transforming it into one of the best performing educational institutes in New Zealand, the citation said.

In 2017, he became chief executive of Ara Institute of Canterbury, with around double the number of students at NMIT, a position he left in 2021 to take up the chief executive role at Nelson Tasman Hospice Trust.

Gray said he had been very fortunate to have “some great people” around him, from work colleagues to family and students.

Ross Wearing/Supplied Nelson Tasman Hospice CEO Tony Gray has been recognised for nearly four decades of service in the education sector before switching to health, being made a Member of New Zealand Order of Merit.

“NMIT, we got it punching above its weight in terms of what it was able to achieve for students and for the community.

“None of those things happen without some pretty amazing colleagues.”

Among highlights were transforming both Nelson and Blenheim campuses into ones “people could be really proud of”, and that were fit for purpose for both students and regional industries, he said.

Industry-standard facilities were installed and buildings renovated – in Marlborough to help students train in viticulture and aviation, and for new aquaculture programmes in Nelson.

“We certainly looked to make sure that we were responding to the need of those industries.

“Between us all, we actually achieved quite a lot.”

Gray was also instrumental in setting up a hub designed to support and grow innovative businesses and talented people from the region – which became the Mahitahi Colab.

At Ara Institute of Canterbury, Gray led the establishment of Te Ōhaka, the Centre for Growth and Innovation in Christchurch.

He helped set up the Te Papa Hauora Health Precinct, a joint facility with Te Whatu Ora Waitaha (formerly Canterbury DHB), University of Canterbury, University of Otago and Ngāi Tahu, which runs health-related programmes from bachelors of nursing to midwifery.

He was also Chair of the Tertiary Accord of New Zealand where he worked towards establishing a shared online learning platform across member institutes.

Gray moved to Nelson Tasman Hospice amid a merger of the country’s 16 institutes of technology and polytechnics into the mega polytechnic, Te Pūkenga/New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology.

Te Pūkenga had some massive challenges, he said.

“All I hope is that so many of the really good things that existed within places like NMIT and Ara are allowed to continue to develop in a really effective way.

“Because the innovation and the development that went on in places like NMIT and Ara was pretty special, and I hope that Te Pūkenga is going to allow those two institutions to properly service their communities and the industries that they serve.”

While Gray’s role at the hospice was a shift away from education, it was also about serving people, he said.

“I have been very fortunate in my working life to do roles that I think do make a difference to people’s lives.”

Gray is among 68 people to be made a Member of New Zealand Order of Merit in the New Year Honours 2023 list nationwide, and among seven New Year Honours recipients in the Nelson Tasman region.