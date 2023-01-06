Former teacher's Tiktok tutorials a hit with students

Former teacher Jo Morris has developed a popular platform on Tiktok by offering writing tips to NCEA students.

What do the words although, if, while, whenever and whereas have in common?

According to writing coach and Tiktok creator Jo Morris​ they’re great for starting sentences as they force writers to express complex thoughts. This makes their writing more interesting.

Morris, also known as Jo the Write Coach, has taken social media platform Tiktok by storm with her videos offering English grammar and writing tips to students, with her account having almost 14 thousand followers.

Some of Morris’ most popular videos are the ones offering NCEA exam advice. The writing coach was an English teacher for 30 years before retiring from teaching in 2016 to start her own business.

After one video on the NCEA Unfamiliar Text​ paper was viewed over 200 thousand times, Morris said she realised she had unwittingly tapped into an eager audience.

Many NCEA students appeared to be anxious about their exams due to the “up and down” year they had experienced. During 2021 many students had not known if they would be learning at home or at school.

Because of this, Morris believed many high school students were approaching NCEA feeling stressed and underprepared.

The former teacher said the past three years had been incredibly hard for them and their teachers, much more so than when she had been teaching.

“I just think it must have been so challenging and so difficult [for the students] and for their teachers. What a hard job it's been. “

Sarah Horn Jo Morris started her own business focusing on writing in 2016 when she retired from teaching after 30 years in the profession.

Morris thought the fact that, after 30 years of teaching English, she knew what she was talking about was what spoke to the students who watched her videos. Most of her tips came “straight from the classroom”.

The former teacher said she enjoyed making the videos and the Tiktok platform was fun and enjoyable to use. She made an effort to be “true to herself” on camera, which appealed to her viewers. She was also a “fierce ally” of LGBTQ and Māori.

RNZ A new mandatory NCEA literacy and numeracy test could be too tough for some pupils. Secondary school students will have to pass the new requirement to get any level of NCEA from 2023. (Video first published in December 2020)

“Tiktok is just fun for me. It's not something I'm trying to leverage into income. I'm doing it for fun... It also fills the part of me that loves teaching. It's something I really miss.

“It really suits my brain to have a moving image and to have them flicked by you, under your control when you go to your homepage. I love it.”