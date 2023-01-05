Auckland student scores in top 1% of International Baccalaureate

Asher Goddard got a perfect score in the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme, putting him in the top 1% of students globally.

“I didn’t really have a life.”

That’s how 18-year-old Asher Goddard described his 2022, as he studied hard enough to attain his goal: earn 45 points in the International Baccalaureate (IB) programme and get into the university of his dreams.

And he did it – Goddard got the 45 points, a perfect score, putting him in a very small club indeed: the top 1% of IB students all over the world.

He was one of 18,174 students who did the diploma, and the average score was 30.91 points.

Goddard, who has graduated from Kristin School in Albany, is taking his perfect score all the way to the University of Melbourne to study physics.

Goddard and his family came to Auckland five years ago from Crested Butte, Colorado, in time for him to begin school at Kristin.

He wasn’t always a driven student. For a time as his family often travelled, he was homeschooled, and his parents couldn't get their son to focus for love nor money, he said.

But Goddard found himself thinking about his future and settled on a singular goal: get a perfect score in the IB programme and a scholarship to the university of his choice.

Kristin School/Supplied Asher Goddard with Kristin Senior School Principal David Boardman.

“I knew where I wanted to be at the end of the process, and I decided I was going to work really hard to what I wanted to achieve,” he said.

“I just wanted to be somewhere cool, somewhere that I had people around me that I love, and getting that mark is definitely going to facilitate that.”

Goddard is one of 85 New Zealand students who scored over 40 points in last year’s exams.

As for how many other Kiwi students scored 45 as well – a spokesperson from IB said they couldn’t say exactly how many, but it’s 10 or fewer.

Another Kristin student Selina Ren, from Pinehill, Auckland, scored 44 out of 45 points.

It was a hard road though. Goddard said he gave up a lot, but carved out hours for playing piano or seeing friends to keep him motivated.

Some of those friends will also be heading to Melbourne for university, and he can’t wait to explore a new home with them.

Goddard’s academic passion is science, and always has been.

“I think of myself as a creative person, and that sounds counterintuitive, but I think the sciences are really creative.

“Thinking of new ways to explain how the world works, that requires a lot of creativity.”

His uncle is a nuclear physicist at CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research in Geneva.

“That’s so, so interesting, what he does – looking for what are the fundamental parts of the world. They are recreating the circumstances of the very early universe. Those extremes are so, so enticing.

“Particle physics, cosmology... all that good stuff.”

But getting 100% in the IB shouldn’t mean Goddard goes up on a pedestal, he urged.

He felt at school that those with a full score were idolised, and hoped that wouldn’t happen for him.

It was a personal goal, and not one he believed everyone needed to strive for –given how much he sacrificed.

“Only try and do it if you’re willing to make certain sacrifices in your life. I don’t think it’s always the case you should want to make those sacrifices to get a 45 in IB. People need to put that in perspective.”