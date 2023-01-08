Taranaki's Green School will offer unique NZQA pathways

Green School, between New Plymouth and Oakura, is undergoing a $12m upgrade project.

Environmental-driven Green School will be the first school in Aotearoa to offer a new NZQA certificate.

The New Zealand Certificate in Study and Employment Pathways will be offered to learners starting in term 1 of 2023.

Principal Caroline Rennie said the new certificate will empower learners’ creativity and develop new pathways to tertiary education or employment, both nationally and internationally.

"We believe that by balancing hands-on, authentic learning and structured academic study, we can bring joy to education through purposeful learning that is co-constructed by our students,” she said.

The private school outside of New Plymouth was set to complete a $12m upgrade project by mid-2023 and in March, it will also become accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges for the quality of its education.

Parent Dr Dana Tipene-Hook said joining the school “before full accreditation was a bit of a step into the unknown,” but she has now been reassured.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Green School principal Caroline Rennie said the new certificate will help develop new pathways to tertiary education or employment, both nationally and internationally.

“Now the school has achieved accreditation, we have no concerns whatsoever should our daughter, Haka, wish to continue her education at university,” she said.

Dr Tipene-Hook said since Haka, who was entering Year 12, “transitioned from mainstream high school to Green School, she has truly regained her individuality, joy for life and her zest for learning”.