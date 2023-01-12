Dad writes maths book 'designed for home play, not homework'
What do you get when you add one Wellington dad with a web developer background, two drawing-mad kids and a goal to make maths fun?
Answer: Mazmatics
Maz Hermon is no maths expert, but always enjoyed the subject and wanted his children to as well.
That’s why he decided to create, illustrate and publish his own maths exercise book “designed for home play, not homework”.
READ MORE:
* Kids at a loose end? Try playing cafe lotto in Wellington
* Young robot builders off to United States
* Christchurch teen a 'once in a generation' maths genius
* How-to Dad: The people who raise our children deserve a better deal
* Kids and screens: why it's not all bad news
“What we’re trying to do here is help with kids attitude to learning,” he said. “That’s really the core of it.”
Hermon, whose favourite subjects at school were art and drawing, remembers enjoying the feeling of solving a maths problem as well as the sinking feeling that came from getting it wrong.
His biggest challenge as a student was to understand the relevancy and real life applications of different maths equations.
Concerned about low literacy and numeracy rates he wanted to create something that would make learning itself fun.
“You don’t have to be good at math to like it,” he said.
‘Fun Math 4 Kids’ is an activity book covering foundational numeracy skills like addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, and fractions using activities, short stories, engaging illustrations and plenty of practice opportunities.
The problems feature day-to-day problems that are relevant for young people styled as “Mazmatics”.
Throughout its 145 pages there are also spaces to relax in between activities, encouraging them to colour, draw, and make the book their own.
Hermon described the maths books he grew up with as “big, fat, quite dense and packed, with not much white space”.
He said it was about cultivating the right attitude and growth mindset through practice.
“If you enjoy learning, you can go on and learn all the things.”
Hermon co-wrote the book with his two sons, Otto, 9, and Angelo, 6, of Berhampore School, who helped with some of the illustrations and making the booking both silly and fun.
“We’re not trying to replace anything teachers are doing, it’s more about supplementing that from home,” he said.
“How can we continue learning in the home and support their learning without making it feel like homework.”
Suni Hermon agreed, adding it was about “warming up a subject that can be quite scary”.
It was an advantage the book hadn’t been written by an expert of the subject.
The eight-month-long project is Maz Hermon’s first book, although the web developer has often thought about writing other children’s books with illustrations.
He’s printed about 200 copies of what he’s calling Volume 1 and said he’d love to explore additional maths theories.