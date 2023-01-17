National childcare operator under scrutiny over missing pay and spending of $3.2m Covid-19 subsidy

Rrahul Dosshi is the managing director of Porse and Rainbow Corner childcare centres in New Zealand.

A nationwide childcare operation is battling on several fronts as it faces Ministry of Education concerns about regulation breaches and questions about how it spent government subsidies including $3.2 million in Covid-19 grants.

Last week Stuff revealed that the Ministry of Education in December suspended nine licences held by the Auckland-based childcare organisation Porse, which provides a home-based childcare service around the country using educators/contractors. Three of the licences were in Christchurch and others were in Auckland.

The owners, Rrahul​ and Bhavini Dosshi,​ also run about 15 pre-schools throughout the country under the Rainbow Corner brand.

Porse educators say they experienced pay delays before Christmas, which Rrahul Dosshi blamed on a computer glitch. However, educators say problems occurred throughout the year.

READ MORE:

* Early childhood educators call for pay parity

* 'We need to have hope,': Early Childhood teachers renew calls for pay parity

* Evolve Education turns to a profit from a loss, eyes more acquisitions

* Education minister’s stern warning to early learning centres

* Childcare centres expected to be 'flexible' about fees during lockdown, Education Minister says

* Call for free childcare as parents feel the squeeze



Rainbow Corner staff have also told Stuff of numerous incidents last year of late payment of wages and of delays in receiving an increase in pay funded by the new Ministry of Education subsidy designed to improve pay equity.

The Government provided increased funding for certificated kindergarten teachers in 2020. The extra funding is also paid to private employers if they opt into the Kindergarten Teachers, Head Teachers and Senior Teachers Collective Agreement 2019-2022. Rainbow opted in.

Rainbow Corner staff claim they should have received the extra money in their pay early last year but many had to wait months.

Porse started in 1994 and was regarded as a leader in home-based childcare, providing support and training and attracting attention from overseas. The Dosshis bought Porse in 2019 and soon made its senior head office support staff redundant.

In its heyday Porse had between 3000 and 5000 home-based educators but that number has dwindled to about 700 in 2023.

Staff say they are puzzled by the payment issues since Porse and Rainbow Corner received Covid-19 subsidies of $3.2m from the Ministry of Social Development during 2021.

Stuff Rainbow Corner learning centres have expanded rapidly throughout the country under the management of Rrahul and Bhavini Dosshi.

In a statement, Rrahul Dosshi said he had no comment to make.

A Ministry of Education spokesperson said no Rainbow Corner licences were currently suspended or being considered for suspension.

NZEI national secretary Stephanie Mills said over the last year a number of Rainbow Corner members had complained about pay not coming through, being late or not reflecting the new parity rates.

“Obviously if an ECE service is taking taxpayer money to pay teachers pay parity, if they are not passing that on to teachers, that is an issue.

“For people not on enormous salaries, if you are not paid on time that is very financially stressful. We raised this with the company and the ministry. It’s very hard for individuals to deal with this on their own.

“Even more fundamentally, it shows how broken the early childhood education system is. It’s pretty wild west out there in terms of the way people operate. And it’s not great for children and their learning. If teachers are stressed, children pick it up.”

One educator, who asked not to be named, said educators are leaving Porse “in droves”.

“They can move to another company after police vetting but it takes around six weeks,” she said.

Another said she left Porse last year because of a pay problem.

“Since then there have been numerous occasions of late pay. All with a different excuse. The writing has been on the wall for a long time. It’s financial issues and lack of funds.”

A teacher at a South Island Rainbow Corner centre, who worked for the company for several years and resigned late last year, described its management as a “disaster”.

“Initially [after the Dosshis took over] we lost a lot of staff. The big issue was the pay parity. It was supposed to paid in January [last year] but I didn’t get it until October, and we had to fight for it. Some staff were owed up to $3000.”

Her centre was short of resources and penny-pinching was evident.

“We were running out of toilet paper in the staff toilet so the manager told us not to use so much.”