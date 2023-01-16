Simmonds warns this may be SIT's last zero-fees intake

Invercargill MP Penny Simmonds has redoubled her warnings about the future of the Southern Institute of Technology’s zero fees scheme, which is under no guarantees following this year’s intake.

The SIT is the only tertiary provider to offer a no-tuition-cost education to all New Zealand students at all levels of study.

The Government has merged the country’s 16 institutes of technology and polytechnics into a new organisation, Te Pūkenga , and the Tertiary Education Commission has introduced its own fees free initiative, but only for students in their first year of tertiary study.

Simmonds, who is National’s tertiary education spokesperson, and before entering Parliament was the architect of the SIT scheme, said it would be a disaster if the Government applied just one fee structure and Southland lost zero fees.

This would see student enrolments plummet, cost the south’s regional economy millions, and end the supply of what had been a reliable and skilled workforce for the region, she said.

Labour List MP Liz Craig said the Government had put in place a charter that required Te Pūkenga to look after the interests of the regions, such as Southland, and was committed to ensure that charter was upheld.

“Our region’s ongoing demand for quality education and training, coupled with the relative affordability of our housing compared to larger centres, and the lifestyle opportunities Southland has to offer, will ensure Invercargill remains an attractive destination for students in future years,’’ she said.

Te Pukenga has agreed existing fee structures can continue this year but says it has not resolved the longer-term future of zero fees, adding it would expect all local fee strategies to be financially viable.

Simmonds pointed to a recent economic impact report produced by Business and Economic Research Limited which put the total spend of the SIT and its students around $157 million annually, while SIT’s Southland campuses have contributed $508m in GDP to the region’s economy during the past five years.

Some 40% of students remained here to work.

“Zero fees has given our city a point of difference, boosted the economy and provided much-needed training across nursing, hospitality and tourism, trades and business,” she said.

Heading into a possible recession it made no sense, at a time of severe labour shortages in Southland, for the Government to undermine the one organisation which could train workers to fill those gaps, Simmonds said.

Comment has been sought from Education Minister Chris Hipkins and from Te Pūkenga.