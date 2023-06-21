Ministry of Education stops $568k monthly rent payment for quake-prone head office

The Ministry of Education closed its Wellington head office in May last year after it was deemed an earthquake risk. (File photo)

The Ministry of Education has stopped paying rent for its head office in Wellington, as a dispute about its level of earthquake risks drags on.

Its head offices in Mātauranga House​ were closed in May last year and 1000 staff were told to work from home after a reassessment of the rented building on Bowen St rated it at 25% of the New Building Standard (NBS).

The lease of the building, which expires in 2030, was costing the ministry about $568,281 per month while it entered a dispute resolution process with the landlord about differing seismic report findings.

The ministry’s corporate group manager Rob Campbell​ confirmed this week it had stopped rent payments for Mātauranga House while continuing negotiations with the landlord.

jericho rock-archer/Stuff The lease of the building, which expires in 2030, was costing the ministry about $568,281 per month. (File photo)

“The landlord of Mātauranga House and the Ministry are currently engaged in confidential negotiations to reach an agreement that would allow for a complete seismic upgrade, with the Ministry entering into a new long-term lease of the upgraded premises,” Campbell said.

Due to the confidential nature of the negotiations, he said no further detail could be provided.

Brian Coburn​, a director of Wellington Investment Group Ltd which owns the building, said the parties were in “constructive negotiations”, but due to the confidential nature of these could not comment further.

Earlier this year in January, it was revealed the ministry continued to pay rent, insurance, energy, cleaning, maintenance and security fees on the unoccupied building.

Then-Education Minister Chris Hipkins said the ministry would continue to honour this “whilst further engineering evaluations are taking place and the dispute resolution process is worked through”.

The office was closed after an engineering report rated it to be at 25% of the New Building Standard (NBS), due to its concrete floors.

In 2015, a year before the ministry moved in, the building was rated 90-100% NBS or ‘low risk’.

While the physical characteristics of the 12-level building hadn’t changed, the difference in the rating reflected a new set of guidelines for seismic assessment released by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment in 2017, the secretary for education, Iona Holsted, earlier said.

The new guidelines, the Seismic Assessment of Existing Buildings (2017), or ‘‘Red Book’’ contain a section in dealing with concrete buildings that were revised in 2018 to include the latest knowledge following the 2016 Kaikōura Earthquake. This section was called the ‘Yellow Chapter’.