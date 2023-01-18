School-leavers wrongly told they haven't met university entrance requirements in 'bizarre' mistake

More than 160,000 who sat NCEA last year received their results on Tuesday. (File photo)

When Wellington teen Reuben van den Bergh went to check his NCEA results on Tuesday, he got quite the fright.

The 18-year-old logged into the student portal to find he only had 55 credits out of the 60 credits needed to pass NCEA Level 3 and gain university entrance (UE).

“It was a bit weird because I was pretty sure my maths was right,” van den Bergh said.

The former Year 13 Hutt Valley High School student is one of a “small” but undisclosed number of students impacted according to the New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA).

READ MORE:

* Cheat Sheet: NCEA results are out. Here's what you need to know

* NCEA fail rate expected to rise after numeracy and literacy changes

* NCEA attainment down on last year as exam non-attendance rises due to Covid-19

* Students rejected from universities after Auckland school fails to load NCEA credits on time



He had been given additional credits due to disrupted learning when his classroom was shut because of mould, but these hadn’t been included.

Supplied Former Year 13 Hutt Valley High School student Reuben van den Bergh got a momentary fright after checking his NCEA results.

After emailing his school but receiving no reply, van den Bergh called NZQA and asked for a recount, only to be told he had in fact completed NCEA level 3 but had not met the requirements for UE. Another check again proved this was not the case.

He said NZQA emailed him saying revised results – showing he had met both requirements – would show up on his student portal within a link.

He found the whole situation a “bit bizarre” but was momentarily relieved.

That was until he was sent an email by Massey University, where he hoped to study a Bachelor of Design, informing him he had not met UE requirements.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Year 12 and 13 students at Hutt Valley High School were among those offered extra NCEA credits after missing more than 40 days class time when toxic mould was found in Block C. (File photo)

Following up with the university on Wednesday morning, he was told it had been notified of the UE entrance issue and assured him he did have a spot.

“Everything beforehand was so stressful,” van den Bergh said.

NZQA’s deputy chief executive assessments Jann Marshall​ said it provided early data to universities for the purpose of making initial offers.

“For a small number of students, their entitlement to receive University Entrance (UE) was recognised after this initial data run.”

NZQA could not give an exact figure for the number of students impacted.

In most cases this was due to the timing of the receipt of results and when the entitlement to UE was calculated, Marshall said.

RNZ A new mandatory NCEA literacy and numeracy test could be too tough for some pupils. Secondary school students will have to pass the new requirement to get any level of NCEA from 2023. (Video first published in December 2020)

Universities can check individual students’ UE entitlement against live data through a secure tertiary portal, and students in this situation should ask the university to do so, she said.

Guy Somerset, a spokesperson for Universities New Zealand Te Pōkai Tara, said the issue was not thought to be “widespread”.

He urged anyone impacted to ask the university to double-check their results based on the live data. If the problem persisted they should contact NZQA directly.

Massey University has been approached for comment.

While the follow-up shouldn’t have been required van den Bergh felt it was a “simple error” which he hoped would be resolved with the “click of a button”.

“I’m hoping [the course] goes better than the last couple of years Covid and mould in high school.”

For students who have not achieved the credits they needed to attain NCEA or receive UE, there was information on the NZQA website about options and support.