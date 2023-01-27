School 'designed for boys' welcomes its first intake of girls

Logan Grant, a Y8 student and prefect at Hereworth, helps his younger sister Brianna with her tie. She is one of 46 girls set to start the formerly all-boys school.

It won’t just be Year 8 prefect Logan Grant​ donning the green and grey uniform of Hereworth School on Monday morning.

In a first in the Hawke’s Bay school’s nearly century-long history, he will be joined by 11-year-old sister Brianna​ – and 45 other girls.

Hereworth, which previously advertised itself as “designed for boys”, has been working towards a co-educational model in recent years in response to changing demographics in Havelock North, including increased population growth, ahead of the school’s centenary in 2027.

Parents James​ and Hayley Grant​ said their decision to send Brianna to the school was about giving her “the same opportunities” as her brother.

Logan, 12, only joined the school last year as a Year 7 after transferring from the country school near the family’s home in Eskdale at the start of intermediate.

“There wasn’t any family connection, it was more the amazing core values, good morals,” James Grant said, adding they were impressed by the staff and students at an open day.

“We thought there are more opportunities, some structure and would put them out of their comfort zone a bit. It’s the next jump before high school.”

The school ‘designed for boys’

Hereworth was created from the merging of two other schools in 1927 – Heretaunga,​ founded in Hastings in 1882 before moving to the current site in 1913, and Hurworth​, founded in Whanganui in 1901.

The special Anglican character school now caters to boys and girls aged 5 to 13 (Y0-8) with a roll of about 230.

The Grant family had heard murmurings the school was moving to co-ed, but didn’t realise it would be so soon.

Headmaster Trevor Barman said there were two main drivers behind the school’s decision. This included the move being considered “more advantageous” by the Ministry of Education – allowing the school roll to increase, and “adding to the richness of diversity in thinking and learning”.

Barman, who has 30 years’ experience teaching at co-ed schools, said it was “natural” for boys and girls to learn together as it reflected the reality they would work together in later life.

“When you consider the world that we live in today compared to what it was like close to a century ago when Hereworth began, it’s more reflective of what today’s society is like.”

The move to co-ed

Hereworth is not the only single sex school in recent years to move to a co-educational model. Scots College in Wellington welcomed 53 girls in 2020.

Its transition has involved several community consultation sessions, letters, and reviews. Staff are still looking at its wellbeing and character development programmes.

The school slogan, “designed for boys”, had been removed and was being revisited, Barman said.

The biggest changes have likely related to facilities upgrades, including new locker rooms and bathrooms. Hereworth had also had to “carefully consider” the sporting options and opportunities offered to students.

Long serving director of performing arts, Joanna Stevens​, was also looking forward to having girls at the school.

“Having girls will bring greater diversity and a range of talent that will certainly add to the depth of what we’re offering,” she said.

“Having taught in co-ed schools before I know girls bring a different dynamic and that can be a really positive thing.”

She said it would mean the school had some very talented girls and boys. There was already a lot of interest from girls signing up which was “exciting”.

The school offers a range of classes across the arts including, musical and vocal tuition, speech drama, dance and drama performance.

The school’s award-winning boys choir St James' Chapel Choir will remain, but a girls-only and mixed choir would also be introduced.

Excitement builds ahead of school starting

Barman said the response from the school community had been “overwhelmingly very positive” with more interest than anticipated.

The school had initially thought to limit the number of spots for girls to just one or two year levels, but had welcomed 46 across Years 0-8. It is only accepting day girls at this stage.

“It’s a very, very promising start in terms of the numbers.”

Many where the daughters of old boys, or sisters of current students.

While James Grant acknowledged it was a “big change” for the traditional school, it had done a great job of helping prepare the girls and their families.

Brianna didn’t know anyone going to the school but had already struck up friendships with some of the girls she met at activities and events, which included a mother and daughters high tea, organised by the school last year.

James Grant said it would be nice to have both kids at the same school where they could be part of its long history.

“It’s nice to be able to give your daughters the same opportunities as your son,” Hayley Grant said.