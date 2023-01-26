National wants tertiary funding better synced to economic imperatives

National workforce planning spokesperson Penny Simmonds says “the use of public money has to benefit the wider public.’’

National would focus taxpayer support more closely on tertiary studies best attuned to meet the country’s economic development needs, the party’s new workforce planning spokesperson Penny Simmonds says.

Those choosing study in other fields may, as individuals, need to pay more so public funding could be better directed to ensure the needs of business and industry were met, she said.

Productivity gains through education would grow the economy and the benefits would be widespread.

“Education, health, support for those in need – the better the economy is working the more we can do in those social areas.’’

READ MORE:

* Christopher Luxon announces National caucus reshuffle, new portfolios to start election year

* Te Pūkenga needs almost $500m in extra funding amid calls to end 'out of control spending'

* Simmonds warns this may be SIT's last zero-fees intake



The newly-created workforce planning portfolio has been added to the Invercargill MP’s existing role as National’s tertiary education spokesperson.

Simmonds said it had been a revelation to her that it was not that common for tertiary training bodies to have the strength of connection with business and industry that the Southern Institute of Technology had maintained during her former role as its chief executive.

“We had 32 advisory committees involving 250 people across various industries, who met twice a year at least, to give us feedback,’’ she said. “We knew we had to do that.’’

Nationwide, some industries, such as shearing, did well for syncing workforce needs with training whereas others, such as day care and nursing, had struggled to have their warnings heeded.

There had never been a department or ministry acting as a central repository for co-ordinating funding to reflect “these needs coming at us’’, Simmonds said.

She envisaged a “hopefully subtle shift’’, modelled and signalled well in advance, to focus on education that would ensure industry and organisations generally had enough people with the right skills at the right time.

Tertiary education was expensive for the country.

“Everyone talks about fees for students,’’ she said, “but the greatest proportion of funding is from the taxpayer, not from individual student fees. We have to be making sure that this funding is a good investment.

“The use of public money has to benefit the wider public, and particularly our economy, getting it back on its feet.’’

Simmonds has been promoted to a 20th ranking in National’s caucus lineup a rise that would have her in line for a cabinet position should the party win in this year’s election.

She said she was thrilled and extremely grateful to be in that position. To have a representative with a ministerial role would be very good for Southland, she said.