Uniform debate back as cost of living weighs on back-to-school balancing act

Tina Carter, centre, has a kid at Wellington High (no uniform) and one at Wellington Girls' College (uniform). She’s pictured with daughters Mia, left, and Rosie, right.

Uniform versus no uniform. Conformity versus individuality. It’s a perennial debate as schools return from the long summer break.

Now, however, with more families having to sacrifice necessities to pay for school-related costs, calls to make uniforms cheaper or drop them altogether are getting louder.

Quantifying which is more cost-effective – uniform or street wear – can be difficult. The upfront cost of school uniforms in New Zealand can be anywhere from a couple of hundred dollars to more than $1000. For free-schools (non-uniform), if your child is happy to wear non-label gear, then there are numerous cheaper options. On the other hand, if there’s stigma around not having the latest fashion, prepare to dig quite a bit deeper into the clothing budget.

Wellington mum Tina Carter knows better than most the pros and cons of the uniform/no uniform argument. Two of her children Mia, 12, and Oscar, 17, are at Wellington High School (no uniform) while 15-year-old Rosie is in Year 11 at Wellington Girls’ College (compulsory uniform).

Clothing costs, so far, are about even, though she suspects she may have to “freshen” up her younger daughter's wardrobe at some stage due to a growth spurt.

Rosie’s startup uniform, which was a mix of new and pre-loved, worked out at around $210 (including $80 for a new pair of trousers mid-year) in 2021. Another $160 was spent on new shirts and trousers at the beginning of 2022 and again this year.

“For Oscar, two pairs of Hallensteins track pants, tops and a hoodie, plus a good pair of shoes will do him for a year.

“With Mia, I said she could have the $200 I would have paid if she was going to Wellington Girls’ to get her wardrobe sorted, and then we have an agreement that they get $100-$150 each year for a new pair of shoes, though they are not always needed.”

Carter said there was the occasional needling for more expensive items, but op-shops were always the first go-to.

Mia and Rosie had quite different views of on the merits or otherwise of uniforms, Carter said. “Rosie is very careful about the way she looks and what she wears. She said she could never go to a free-school because having a uniform meant she could just get up, put it on and walk out the door, whereas Mia prepares her outfit the night before.”

Kindergarten teacher Vicki​ Murray set up an online marketplace where parents can buy and sell school uniforms in 2014. This time last year, there were about 1500 views on the page. This year there’s been more than 17,000 views.

There had been a big jump in joining requests recently as the cost of living and its effects bite “across all wage brackets”, she said.

A 2020 Ministry of Education memo, released under the Official Information Act, says school financial records indicate 46% of schools sell uniform items, with research showing some have markups of up to 31% higher than others.

Supplied Dr Johanna Reidy from the department of public health at the University of Otago in Wellington.

Public health lecturer Johanna Reidy​ has received funding from University of Otago Research Grant 2023 for a pilot project to explore school uniform usage and health.

She said comparing the cost of uniforms vs non-uniform over a child’s school years was difficult because of differences across families' spending habits and discretionary income.

Studies in the UK argue schools should allow a mix of branded (say for monogrammed items) and high street stores (especially for socks and shirts), transparency of costs, and more simplicity.

“Uniforms don't impact on academic outcomes in themselves, but a well-designed uniform can make people physically and mentally comfy – and ready to learn,” Reidy said.

“There's little point litigating whether we wear them or not. Instead, I would invite people to be rational about our irrationality and make uniform garments, dress codes, and cost optimal to support student learning and health, and cost not be a barrier to anyone to get through the school gates.”