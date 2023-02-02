Another school to keep older students to help manage population growth

Justin Neal is principal of Appleby School, which is due to start accommodating year 7 and 8 students (up to age 13), to help manage projected growth in student numbers in the region.

Another primary school near Nelson will cater for older children in its community, to help accommodate thousands of extra students forecast in the area.

But any new school in fast-growing Richmond appears some way off.

Appleby School opted to change from a year 1-6 school (up to age 11), to a year 1 -8 school (a “full primary”) – under Ministry of Education proposals to help ease pressure on the only intermediate school in the catchment

The primary school was due to expand to a year 7 programme in 2026, and to year 8 in 2027, in the process known as “recapitation”.

Ministry of Education Growth projections in the Waimea schooling network from the Ministry of Education's Impact of Nelson City and Tasman District Council Future Development Strategy.

It followed an announcement in 2021 from another year 1-6 primary, Wakefield School, that it would recapitate – catering for year 7 students in 2024, and year 8s in 2025.

Both primaries said their families would still be able to choose to send their children to Waimea Intermediate while they transitioned to full primaries.

But the schools were then due to be removed from the intermediate’s enrolment zone, and to have their own zones.

Around 20 parents at Wakefield School expressed concerns during consultation their children might miss out on social and learning opportunities if they could no longer go to Waimea Intermediate, saying the intermediate offered a wide range of activities, “modules” and resources.

Waimea Intermediate principal Justine McDonald said it would be a shame if the community lost the opportunity to choose between an intermediate and full primary.

A child could be more suited to one rather than the other, she said.

Appleby School principal Justin Neal said about 70% of its community were in favour of recapitation.

”There is an element of choice that people appreciate, but I think that that’s outweighed in the end by the benefits of this for our school and our community.”

A priority for many parents at Appelby School was for their children to feel like they belonged in the community they lived in, he said.

“The biggest benefit probably is that whole ability to be ... a complete whānau, with little kids and older kids.”

Recapitating offered students leadership opportunities, with full primaries already in the region providing specialist programmes for senior students, Neal said.

But Appleby School still needed to work through how to provide older students the “hands on technology aspect”, and was working with Wakefield School on that, he said.

Justin Neal, Appleby School Principal says the main idea of turning the school into a full primary is for the school to keep its children for as long as it can, in the community they live in.

Three options the ministry proposed to manage growth forecasts in the Waimea catchment were to build a new primary school on a new site and recapitate five primary schools (Ranzau, Appleby, Brightwater, Hope and Wakefield), to relocate Ranzau School into new school facilities in Richmond West and recapitate the others, or grow schools in the area when the demand occurred.

Brighwater School principal Glenda Earle said the school had decided not to proceed with recapitation at this point, after ministry advisors suggested it would not be an easy option from a property perspective.

Hope School had yet to start consultation.

A decision by Ranzau School last year to move onto a new site, remained unconfirmed by the ministry.

The ministry’s Hautū (Leader) Te Tai Runga (South), Nancy Bell said there was no current agreement to relocate Ranzau School, but the option remained open.

Land the ministry acquired for a potential future primary school three years ago – a 3.06-hectare site – was “yet to be designated for educational use”, she said.

Ministry projections from 2020 predicted an estimated 2830 additional households in the Waimea schooling network by 2028, and 9445 extra dwellings by 2048.