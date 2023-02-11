Auckland schools 'preparing for the worst' as Cyclone Gabrielle nears

Auckland's schools are preparing for cyclone Gabrielle but will remain open on Monday unless advised otherwise by the Ministry. (File photo)

Schools in Auckland are waiting in anticipation as Cyclone Gabrielle looms and are prepared to switch to online learning if need be.

The cyclone has intensified into a category 3 severe tropical cyclone and is now expected to travel down the east of New Zealand, according to Niwa.

On Friday morning, Gabrielle is off the coast of Queensland in the Coral Sea and is moving southeast towards Aotearoa.

It is expected to make landfall early on Tuesday on the eastern side of Northland – but bad weather will start from Sunday, according to experts.

UNSPLASH/Supplied Students are ready to switch to remote learning next week said Kyle Brewerton, Remuera Intermediate School principal. (File photo)

Dr Wendy Kofoed​ Newmarket Primary School principal and Auckland primary principals' association president (APPA) said: “We’re all on hold mode at the moment until we get further instructions from the Ministry of Education, but we certainly need to prepare for the worst case scenario.”

This meant securing everything on school grounds, and working through what might happen with the schools emergency response committees, she said.

“My school and most other schools would have talked through what would happen if we get the full force of the cyclone. While we all hope the cyclone will bypass Auckland, that may not be the case.”

Kofoed said staff had been asked to ensure they take home their laptops, in case the school switches to remote learning on Monday.

“The school caretaker has brought in all the play mats and equipment from outside and any equipment near windows have been moved to a more secure place. All drains have also been well-cleared.

“It may not come to anything, but you certainly don’t want to have any unnecessary damage after last week,” she said.

Vaughan Couillault​ Papatoetoe High School principal and Secondary Principals’ Association president, said the plan was to wait and see.

“We’re going to be monitoring the situation on a daily half hour basis from midnight Saturday. I’ll be popping on site Sunday to see what’s happening, and take it as it comes, but we’re not making any decisions in advance.”

“There will be a significantly reduced number of students onsite, so we’re going to see what happens. Unless there is a reason to close, we will be open. We will only close if it is unsafe to open.”

Kyle Brewerton​ Remuera Intermediate School principal and APPA vice president said at this stage, the school would remain open, unless advised otherwise by the Ministry of Education.

He said the benefits of school being open during the past week is students had now met their teachers, and were familiar with online learning systems.

“We’ll switch to online if we need to and it's very straightforward,” Brewerton said.

Sean Teddy, Ministry of Education hautū operations and integration previously said the incident management team is keeping across the developing weather situation and will coordinate with the emergency management agencies.

“All education providers have emergency management plans that are activated, when necessary.

“Any decisions we need to make as a result of the forecast weather event will, as always, be based on information from the emergency management agencies."