Secondary teachers set date for first national strike

PPTA Te Wehengarua members want a cost of living-adjusted pay increase, significantly more guidance counselling staff to work with students who are seriously struggling, and some workload controls.

High school teachers have settled on a day of national strike action if there is no progress with their collective agreement negotiations.

More than 20,000 secondary school teachers, represented by the Post Primary Teachers Association (PPTA) Te Wehengarua, voted in favour of strike action late last year after rejecting the Ministry of Education's collective pay offer.

PPTA Te Wehengarua acting president Chris Abercrombie​ said negotiations had continued since May last year, with members calling for salary increases to match inflation, more guidance staff, greater recognition of kaiako Māori, and controls on workload.

“After three years of constant disruption, secondary teachers would love nothing more than a settled 2023 for our students and ourselves.”

If an agreement cannot be reached, teachers will strike for one day on March 16.

Since school started, PPTA members have refused to give up their scheduled marking and planning time to cover classes in need of a reliever as an act of protest over the lack of negotiations progress.

Abercrombie said the shortage of secondary teachers was worsening and “teachers’ goodwill” had masked the growing shortage.

Carl Pynenburg, a teacher in Wellington, talks about how the cost of living is impacting his life. Teachers are among the groups considering taking industrial action because of the economic crisis.

“Improvements to both teacher salaries and working conditions are essential to keep experienced and skilled teachers in the job, attract top graduates to become secondary teachers and encourage thousands of ex-teachers to return to the profession they left.”

The ministry's education workforce hautū (leader) Anna Welanyk​ said in a statement: “We are disappointed that the PPTA has decided to move to strike action at this time, as we know that if the strike happens it will be disruptive for students and their families.”

She said the ministry had continued bargaining in good faith with the PPTA this year, and further meetings are scheduled towards the end of February.

“We have listened carefully to the secondary teachers’ concerns and continue to discuss possible solutions. We look forward to the planned meeting later this month.”

PPTA Te Wehengarua acting president Chris Abercrombie says high school teachers will take part in one-day strike action on March 16 if no resolution is found.

It comes as secondary principals decided to accept their pay agreement. The new agreement includes a $4000 salary increase from December 1, 2022 and a 3% increase from December 1, 2023.

It also focusses on improving principals’ wellbeing, with a $6000 allowance for professional coaching and support for all school leaders.

Primary and area school principals and teachers represented by NZEI Te Riu Roa are expected to meet later this month to discuss their offer.