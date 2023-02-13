'Confronting' student enrolment figures as Victoria University reports $15.7m deficit

The first university council meeting of the year was held on Monday, where those present discussed the $15.7 million deficit as well as lower than anticipated student enrolment numbers. (File photo)

If students don’t come to Victoria University of Wellington – and come back onto campus – the university’s losses could grow, the new vice-chancellor has warned.

Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington reported a $15.7 million deficit for last year.

Those at the university council’s first meeting of the year heard how fewer students enrolments, the cost of living crisis, and the move to online learning during the pandemic had added to its financial challenges.

New vice-chancellor Nic Smith said the lower-than-anticipated student enrolment figures were “confronting”.

“There’s no question the pipeline is diminishin.”

READ MORE:

* Demolition once again on the cards for heritage-listed Victoria University flats

* End of an era as Vic Books closes after 48 years

* Victoria University of Wellington welcomes new vice-chancellor Nic Smith



The “devastating loss” of its university bookshop – VicBooks, which closes at the end of next month – was the canary in the mineshaft, with Smith warning there may be further losses if they did not bring university students back to campus.

Details of exact student enrolment figures are not yet available.

Speaking to his report presented at the meeting, chief finance officer Les Montgomery said last year had been a “difficult exit” with the university in the red.

He said the deficit was driven by “weaker revenue and sticky costs”, particularly relating to staffing as well as the negotiation with the Tertiary Education Union (TEU) members.

Last year the university decided against increasing room rates to the extent necessary to deliver a break-even result leading to a $1.8m loss across its student accommodation service.

ANDRE CHUMKO/Stuff Te Herenga Waka Victoria University of Wellington expects to make a $1.8m loss across its halls this year. (File photo)

Hall fees have still risen 4% on average, less than the 9% fee increase which would have been required to break even.

Chancellor John Allen said recruiting new students had been challenging, especially in the “highly competitive environment” with many other universities reportedly experiencing the same issues.

“We are not at the moment securing the numbers of students which we had anticipated being at our university for 2023 and that obviously creates challenges for us.”

He said with the larger-than-anticipated loss in 2022, the need to get more students back on the campus was especially great.

“We are not providers of online content, we are educators.”

Stuff/ Jericho Rock-Archer Victoria University of Wellington's new vice-chancellor, Professor Nic Smith, explains his vision for the future of the university. First published September 20.

Smith, who was welcomed to the university at the end of last month, said the results reflected constraints under which the tertiary sector was operating. They posed significant financial challenges for the university.

He acknowledged there had been discussion about whether the university’s new admission and enrolment system – Pūaha – had contributed to the lower student enrolment figures but said it was unfair to attribute the issue to this.

The current cost of living crisis and shortage of affordable housing in Wellington was thought to feed into the issue – with the fates of both the university and the city inextricably linked.

Rent prices in the city continued to rise last year, with the Wellington region median rent up 12% to $650.

Monique Ford/Stuff A range of factors including the cost of living crisis and Wellington’s acute rental shortage were seen to be contributing to lower enrolments. (File photo)

The most expensive place to rent in the region is still Porirua at $700 per week, followed by Wellington City at $650. A shortage of rental properties was contributing to high rents.

Addressing the council, Wellington City Council chief executive Barbara McKerrow​ acknowledged some the challenges the capital faced.

“We have to let go the story about a dying city,” she said. “This is a city that has a lot of opportunity.”

Council was working to address matters such as its ailing three waters infrastructure, allow for more medium and high density housing developments, strengthening its civic buildings and making the city feel safer.

“We need students to want to continue to come to the city, to want to live here, study here and have fun here. A capital city with a great council and a great university will build a city of impact.”