Once struggling, this Christchurch school's attendance has now doubled

A once struggling Christchurch school has doubled its attendance and increased its roll by almost 50% by providing free food, uniforms and stationery for students.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

Te Kōmanawa Rowley School in Hoon Hay was “in big trouble” when principal Graeme Norman joined two-and-a-half years ago.

Attendance had dropped to about 40% and a commissioner was appointed by the Ministry of Education to help run the school.

Staff have since turned things around and last year attendance was more than 80% and the roll has increased from 97 (in 2017) to 145.

“It’s a small school that has been through a lot over the years,” Norman said.

His main focus has been to get children “excited about getting to school”.

“Our attendance was about 40% to 60%, on average. We needed to turn that around and get kids feeling pride in how they were and where they came from.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Students have pride in their new uniform, Norman says.

The school hoped to further improve attendance with the launch of a pick-up service and stronger whānau engagement.

“Our reputation in the community's growing again, that's about having pride and value in who we are.”

Another change Norman introduced was a new uniform, as students “didn’t have pride” in the old one.

Through a “generous, anonymous” donation they were able to give every student a new uniform, for free.

A new uniform cost parents about $250 and stationery $35, creating a “horrendous” financial pressure on some families, he said.

As well as free uniforms – which can be new or secondhand – the school is supported by charity KidsCan, which provides children with shoes and jackets.

Support for students comes from community donations, fundraising and supermarket chain New World.

Food is provided through the government’s Healthy School Lunches programme, but staff also brought in extra to ensure there was enough to go around, Norman said.

“We’ve gone through 70 loaves of bread in two weeks, just feeding our children.

“It’s no questions asked. If you’re hungry, you eat. You can’t learn on an empty stomach.”

A record number of Canterbury schools are now supported by KidsCan, including Te Kura o Matarangi/Northcote School, which operates a daily breakfast club.

Across the country KidsCan supplied 71,467 jackets and 55,284 pairs of shoes to children in 2022.