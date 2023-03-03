As one Wellington high school roll jumps, another drops

Wellington College principal Glen Denham said the school had welcomed an additional 75 students this year. (File photo)

Growing demand for places at one Wellington boys’ high school has left another fearing for its student enrolment figures and future subject offerings.

Wellington College, a state high school in Mt Victoria for boys from years 9 to 13, has seen its roll jump by about 75 students – a mix of in-zone students, old boys’ sons and out-of-zone ballot students.

“We offer an outstanding education and places at Wellington College are in high demand,” Wellington College principal Glen Denham​ said.

However, the changes have left Rongotai College principal Kevin Carter​ worried about “significantly larger than normal” rates of students transferring, particularly in year 9.

READ MORE:

* 'Everyone has a place here': Aroha in education vital, new college principal says

* Basketball great and celebrated principal appointed as new Wellington College headmaster

* Donations for teen boys overwhelm Rongotai College

* Do Wellington's eastern suburbs need a co-educational addition?



Carter said their year 9 enrolments were “lower than they had been over the last few years”, down from 165 last year to 130 this year. Students who had enrolled at the boys’ secondary school in Rongotai had also since withdrawn, he said.

“They’ve not all gone to Wellington College, but the majority who have withdrawn have gone to Wellington College.”

If this continued, he feared they would lose staffing.

“Already our staffing will be at risk for next year so that has potential negative impacts in terms of subject choices.”

Stuff Rongotai College principal Kevin Carter says if students continue to be picked up by other schools it may impact staffing and subject choices. (File photo)

Carter said the school had no desire to “be that big” and was comfortable as a small to medium-sized school with a roll of about 700 to 750 students. The school was not considering becoming co-ed.

This year’s roll was about 720 students.

“The reality is, bigger is not necessarily better in terms of schools,” he said.

“One of the things we are able to do is know our kids. Our boys aren’t numbers, they are faces who we know.”

Part of the issue related to zoning, with students in a school’s catchment area guaranteed a place. But students can also apply toschools outside their zones if that school has extra places.

The Wellington College school zone incorporates large parts of Ngaio, Crofton Downs, Karori, Evans Bay, Mt Cook, Newtown and Brooklyn.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Wellington College principal Glen Denham says growth at Wellington schools ‘bodes well for education in the capital’. (File photo)

However, there is an opportunity for some students to be accepted from out of zone with preference given to those who are siblings of current or former students, and children of former students.

Denham said there had been no change toits enrolment scheme, whichwas carefully managed to avoid overcrowding.

“Our out of zone balloting reflects this and the gaps at each year level.”

He noted growth at other schools in Wellington which he said, “bodes well for education in the capital”.

The school had a provisional roll of about 1700 students this year, according to provisional figures from the Ministry of Education.

Wellington High School principal Dominic Killalea​ said their student enrolment numbers were up from about 1400 last year to 1500 this year.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Christchurch mum Terri-Lee Lafferty says the search for an affordable home in a good school zone is challenging.

There was some overlap between Wellington High and Wellington College, but he said his school had “one of the biggest year 9” levels and their in-zone enrolments were “very healthy”.

It was good to see increased interest in co-education learning models, he added.

Ministry hautū (leader) Te Tai Runga (south) Nancy Bell​ confirmed there was no change to Wellington College’s enrolment scheme.

She said the two closest schools, Rongotai College and Wellington High School had both had stable rolls over the last four years.

School boards were responsible for managing their enrolment schemes to avoid overcrowding, using out-of-zone balloting procedures to determine how many out-of-zone students they accept and at what year level, Bell said.

“Schools receive additional operational funding but no additional property funding for out-of-zone students.”