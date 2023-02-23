High school scholarships an 'amazing feat', principal says

School leaver Will Irvine is among 12 Nayland College students to scoop 18 scholarships - something the principal calls an "amazing feat".

Will Irvine was “pretty excited” to discover the reason behind a sudden recent glut of messages from teachers at his old high school.

They knew before he did that he had received not one, but four scholarships, he said.

Irvine was one of 12 students from Nayland College to receive a total of 18 scholarships at the school last year.

It means they came in the top 3% nationwide in an exam for the monetary award, in a certain subject.

Two students gained an “outstanding” scholarship – meaning they came in the top 0.3%.

To be eligible to receive a New Zealand scholarship, a student must be enrolled in tertiary study in New Zealand for the years in which they receive the awards.

Irvine obtained a scholarship for every exam he sat - in English, media studies, drama and history.

He said the awards would help finance him at Victoria University of Wellington, where he was due start his studies in law, film and English this year.

But he also took the scholarships exams because it “was a really fun challenge”.

“It pushes you in a way that a lot of NCEA doesn’t and ... allows you to have the space to venture into ideas that feel like they are your own, and feel like you have some sort of original contribution to the subject that you’re studying.”

He was glad he decided to sit the drama exam at the last minute – performing a monologue by King Oedipus from the Greek tragedy of the same name, writing about his experience being on the autism spectrum, and an improvisation on abortion rights.

Principal Daniel Wilson said after three years of NCEA disruption due to Covid, to come out the other end with scholarships was a “pretty amazing feat” for the students.

Getting one scholarship was an achievement in itself, but to get four was “incredible”, Wilson said.

Before Covid, the numbers of scholarships at the school had fluctuated, he said.

Last year the school happened to have a group of students who particularly excelled in the arts, Wilson said.

“The particular cohort had some real strengths that we’ve been able to draw out upon as a school, and make sure they get academically rewarded for those.”

The students who achieved scholarships at Nayland College are:

Will Irvine (English, Media Studies, Drama, History), Samuel Clark (Y12) (Biology), Ra Edmonds (Biology), Max Hosking (Chemistry, Physics, Calculus), Isla Swanney (Y12) Chemistry – Outstanding, Willow Heron (Media Studies), Anushka Castaing (Drama), Tiaki Sharp (Drama – Outstanding), Michael Vallance (Drama), Jessica MacBrayne (Music), Mikayla Chadwick (Painting), Jessica Metcalfe (Design), Sam Martin (History)