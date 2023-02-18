Christchurch’s newest school already too big for its site

Te Aratai College year 9 students Jahvi Pamatangi, 12, and Farah Langridge, 13, say the school is very welcoming.

Christchurch’s newest high school has already outgrown its site, with almost 200 more students than originally planned for.

Te Aratai College (formerly Linwood College) opened in May 2022 as part of the post-quake $1 billion Christchurch schools rebuild programme.

It was designed for 850 students but as the term got under way 1030 were enroled.

More than 20 new teachers have been recruited and lessons are being held in the library and technology workshops. The planned construction of new buildings has now been brought forward.

Principal Dick Edmundson said although the increase had created challenges, it was a “wonderful problem to have”.

“When [the new site] was originally signed off, the school [roll] was in the low 500s, so 850 seemed like a sensible number,” he said.

“The standard national formula came up with 857 [students], we went back to our local Ministry [of Education office] and said ‘that's not going to cut the mustard’. They looked at the data and agreed.”

A new forecast of 959 students was calculated, but numbers have surpassed that.

One factor for the increased roll at Te Aratai has been nearby Cashmere High School reducing its enrolment zone, meaning children in Opawa and St Martins were no longer eligible.

STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the student-and-media scrum at Te Aratai College in Christchurch.

But Edmundson said Te Aratai’s student increase had come from across its large enrolment zone, which includes the city centre, parts of east Christchurch, Sumner and Lyttelton.

“There is a clear increase in enrolments across our whole zone,” he said.

“The key difference has been our fostering positive relationships within our classrooms and within wider whānau.

“The new site and the new name, they are tangible symbols of reconnecting with the community.”

It was always the plan to add additional buildings on the site, but stage two – when it was expected the roll would be 1200 – had been brought forward, he said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Te Aratai College opened in May 2022 for 850 students but the roll now has increased to 1030.

The new buildings are expected to be completed during 2025. In the meantime, several solutions have been found.

Te Aratai College Technology Centre was due to move from Nursery Rd, in Phillipstown, to the new school.

Instead, it has moved to the old Linwood College site (formerly occupied by Avonside Girls’ High School).

That has meant the space allocated to the technology centre can be used for Te Aratai’s science lessons.

“We have had to be clever with how we are using our spaces,” Edmundson said.

“We're managing this year and there are urgent and positive conversations with the ministry for 2024 and 2025.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Principal Dick Edmundson says the student increase is a “wonderful problem to have”.

“Those processes are happening right now.”

Among the new students to have joined Te Aratai is Jahvi Pamatangi, 12, who walks to school from his home near Woolston.

“I know a lot of people here from my previous school,” he said.

“I like that it’s very multicultural, we've got different cultures here. It’s just very welcoming.”

Also in year 9 is 13-year-old Farah Langridge, who lives in Mt Pleasant.

“I came for a couple of tours and I really liked the look of all the facilities and opportunities that the school offers,” she said.

“I’ve made a great group of friends already.”