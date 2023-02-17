Another Te Pūkenga executive has resigned soon after being appointed

Richard Forgan was appointed deputy chief executive strategy and transformation at Te Pūkenga on December 1 2022.

Another senior figure has resigned from national education provider Te Pūkenga soon after being appointed – 10 weeks into the job.

Wellington-based Richard Forgan was unveiled as deputy chief executive strategy and transformation at Te Pūkenga on December 1. He resigned on February 7 and will finish on March 3.

He is the latest Te Pūkenga senior leader to quit soon after joining.

Deputy chief executive Merran Davis quit her “dream job” after eight months in April 2021, while Matthew Walker resigned as chief financial officer after less than 12 weeks in September last year.

Walker’s decision to walk away followed the high profile resignation of former chief executive Stephen Town, who left the organisation in August after weeks of controversy about being on special leave while drawing a salary of up to $13,000 a week.

In a statement to Te Pūkenga staff seen by Stuff, chief executive Peter Winder said Forgan “has whānau commitments both here and overseas and feels he isn’t able to give them the level of commitment they deserve, while giving the same commitment to the job”.

Winder told Stuff that Forgan leaves with his “full support”.

“He has been a committed leader and we wish him well as he takes that same commitment to put his whānau first,” he said.

Supplied In April 2020 all polytechnics became subsidiaries of Te Pūkenga, which was then called New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology.

Meanwhile, plans to unify the branding across Te Pūkenga’s 25 tertiary providers have been stalled for “further work” to be done.

The crown entity*, which now runs the country’s 16 polytechs and 9 industry training organisations, was working towards “a unified Te Pūkenga brand” from March 1, but the plans have been shelved.

The delay will mean the education providers – which include Ara Institute of Canterbury, Wellington Institute of Technology (WelTec), Southern Institute of Technology (SIT) and Open Polytechnic – will continue to use co-branding on their advertising, website and programme information.

Te Pūkenga launched a $3.5 million advertising campaign in September to help New Zealanders understand what the national organisation is.

“We are still working to a unified brand however we need to do further work to make sure our internal systems and processes are lined up and to understand if there are additions we wish to make within our overall brand structure,” said Gus Gilmore, one of Te Pūkenga’s deputy chief executives.

“We’ll know more about what that will look like, including timing, once that work is complete.”

In October 2022, Stuff reported Te Pūkenga was forecasting a $63m deficit and looking to make cuts of around $10m across work-based learning, $25m across former polytechnics and “prudent savings at national office”.

On February 8, staff at Auckland’s Unitec and Manukau Institute of Technology (MIT) were told some schools could be integrated as part of the cost savings.

“In some cases, we're proposing to integrate similar Schools at Unitec and MIT,” wrote Martin Carroll, deputy chief executive at Unitec and MIT.

“The aim is to reduce duplicated programme / course offerings and locations to achieve more efficient delivery.”

Gilmore told Stuff, the two polytechs were “now a business division of Te Pūkenga” and “have taken significant steps to find savings across its operations to respond to the network’s financial position”.

“These have included reviewing all expenditure, recruitment restrictions, reducing high leave balances and limiting the hire of contractors.”

TE PUKENGA/Supplied Te Pūkenga chief executive Peter Winder announced significant savings be needed to address the deficit.

He said there were no other proposals to “integrate other schools in Te Pūkenga”.

“That said, in order to meet the needs of ākonga (students), industry and New Zealand now and in the future we will continue to review the programmes we offer.”

