Pioneering AI studies, QRC introduces machine learning course

SPONSORED: AI is becoming one of the fastest growing industries in tech - and now's the perfect time to join in.

With Artificial Intelligence increasingly becoming a part of our lives, Queenstown Resort College (QRC) has introduced an innovative programme that will help you forge a career in one of the most promising emerging technologies the world has ever seen.

The Level 5 Machine Learning (ML) micro-credentials, totalling 60 credits delivered over 16 weeks are designed to provide you with knowledge and core technical skills to build and develop further tech capabilities in a field experiencing significant demand.

To get an idea of just how powerful and potentially pervasive AI is, just check out ChatGPT. Not only has this AI earned a ton of attention in the press, but it has become the fastest-growing subscription service in history, reaching more than 100 million users in just two months.

Google has responded with the launch of Bard and Microsoft wasted no time investing billions into ChatGPT; it's arguable that Google Assistant, Apple's Siri and Amazon's Alexa, are themselves implementations of useful AI we use every day.

Technology entrepreneur Roger Sharp, who is one of the supporters behind QRC's ML Programme, says the time is ripe for local technology enthusiasts, students and even those already working in the industry to get on board with AI training.

"Graduates from this programme will be in demand, they'll do great work on attractive salaries, and their careers will be future-proofed," Sharp says.

The other recognised authority supporting the programme is Neil Jacobstein, Chair of the AI and Robotics Track at Singularity University and MediaX Distinguished Visiting Scholar at Stanford University; together with Sharp, Jacobstein realised that study pathways in ML aren't available locally, while demand for these skills most certainly is. An essential component and subset within AI, ML is the process of building, and using, predictive models enabling systems to learn and improve from experience without being explicitly programmed.

SUPPLIED This micro-credential is a 16-week programme available as an in-person instructor-led course offered from the Queenstown campus.

The result is a 16-week programme available as an in-person instructor-led course offered from the Queenstown campus. Described as practical and hands-on with 20hrs of class time each week, the programme assists students looking for a start in the technology industry, adds to existing skillsets, or provides those already working in ICT with essential additional skills. No prior experience is required, and the course is designed to suit high school leavers, career changers or those looking to upskill.

On completion of the programme, students will:

Be proficient in utilising industry standard ML toolkits such as Python, pandas, scikit-learn & statsmodel to develop simple machine learning models under supervision.



Have the ability to construct, clean and document a data set from raw data to be used to build ML models.



Have an understanding in the importance of developing accountable AI systems, including identifying relevant applications and recognising the limitations of models based on the data set, focusing on the impact on Māori and Pasifika communities.

Graduates of this programme will be able to find employment as data and business analysts across a number of industries including healthcare, finance, tech, tourism and more.

The Programme Leader, Pradeesh is a recent Otago University PhD graduate in Artificial Intelligence who also holds a degree in computer science from Monash University. With a commitment to making ML fun and engaging for all students, Pradeesh and his team combine knowledge and experience with an enthusiasm that is winning praise from students.

Liam McCord, a current student of the course confirms: "Having a physical tutor makes a world of difference. An expert can communicate a subject in a much easier way than learning the topic through the internet, and being able to ask questions while you're learning helps to fill gaps in your knowledge," he says. As a recent school leaver, Liam is off to continue his studies at Canterbury University. Other students of the cohort are local business General Managers, industry enthusiasts, and career changers.

Interested in the Level 5 Machine Learning micro-credentials? Check out Course details, visit the QRC website, call us on 03 409 0500 or drop an email to info@qrc.ac.nz