How to build career resilience through learning

In a fast-moving world, career development needs to fit in with the busy lives we lead. New Zealanders of all ages and career stages are increasingly turning to flexible further learning programmes to boost their job prospects, enhance their businesses, and prepare themselves for the future.

Tania Rowland, an independent innovation and change consultant, recently completed a postgraduate certificate in Human Potential for the Digital Economy at Tech Futures Lab, a faculty of academyEX, New Zealand's only private graduate school. The course's flexible programme allowed Tania to build her skills while running her own business.

Tania chose the course to develop her knowledge about the latest technology and apply it to her consulting work. Studying topics including artificial intelligence has enabled Tania to stay "ahead of the curve" as she advises clients on tech innovation and change.

"Having that knowledge has helped me paint a picture of why businesses have to move faster today," she says. "Now I can provide more context about the changing world and everything that is happening."

Tania says further study can help Kiwi professionals build career resilience and become more adaptable.

"Technology is advancing so fast; you've got to understand it, no matter where you are in an organisation. You'd be naive not to refresh your knowledge more frequently in this day and age, whatever field you're in."

Further study can build on existing skills and provide a springboard for a career switch. Post-graduate workshops and learning courses can be a vital resource in developing career resilience. Here's how postgraduate programmes can help:

Greater earning power

Further study pays. According to a 2009 study by Statistics New Zealand and the Ministry of Education, people with higher qualifications tend to be paid more. The study found that median annual earnings three years after graduating were 16% higher if a person also had a master's degree.

Employment prospects

Getting a post-graduate qualification looks great on your CV and shows employers you're willing to learn and apply new skills. It showcases your ability to take on higher-skilled roles and climb the career ladder.

Post-graduate courses can also future-proof your career, putting you in a stronger position to adapt to the future of work and technological changes. You'll be better prepared than your rivals in the job market.

Career development

A further qualification can help you push for promotions and more responsibilities. By adding different tools to your skillset, your employer will know you're capable of doing more.

Additional qualifications make it easier to move across to adjacent industries and more challenging jobs. Your options will increase as you learn.

Career change

Further study can help you acquire new skills, knowledge and credentials that make you more competitive in the job market. With more tools in your armoury, you'll have a much better chance of securing a position in a different field. Post-graduate study shows new employers that you're adaptable and determined.

Contribution to society

Further study enables people to drive change and positively impact their industry and communities. Education can improve knowledge and understanding in a given field and push sectors of the NZ economy forward.

Lifestyle

Further study can improve your lifestyle by giving you fresh purpose and opportunities. Not only will your earnings potential improve, you'll have greater job satisfaction and a sense of fulfilment. Post-graduate study and continuous learning can boost your self-esteem and sense of personal growth.

Far from being a barrier to career progression, post-graduate study is a platform to learn skills, embrace new technologies, and prepare for the future. There are more further study options than ever for New Zealanders looking to add to their CVs.

Tania, who is currently pursuing the Master of Technological Futures at academyEX, believes the school's "collaborative and constructive" approach and online learning tools are ideal for busy professionals.

"academyEX provides everything; it's totally flexible, and you can manage your learning around your schedule."

From short courses to full degrees, there are options to suit every Kiwi looking to upskill.

"Micro-credentials are great if you don't want to do a full post-grad; you can dip in and find what interests you," she suggests. "You should always do learning that excites you."

