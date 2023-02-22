Student accommodation at capacity as Christchurch becomes 'the cool place to be'

University of Canterbury’s main campus in Ilam was busy as lectures began this week.

University accommodation in Christchurch is at capacity as the city is seen as “the cool place to be”, whereas some Wellington halls of residence remain empty – despite a $1000 Prezzy card promotion.

Every affiliated University of Canterbury “hall is at 100% occupancy” and new applications are being added to a waiting list.

This year, which sees the university celebrate its 150th anniversary, “may be a record-breaker for highest number of enrolments”, a spokesperson said.

Rooms were still available, however, at Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington. An incentive scheme was launched, encouraging students living in the halls of residence to “recommend a friend”.

“If the friend should also take up a place, both parties win a $1000 Prezzy Card,” a spokesperson said.

The promotion was “part of [a] wider suite of marketing activities”.

“We have a small number of beds still available in our first-year catered halls of residence and are currently operating a waitlist for our independent living (self-catered) accommodation.”

Last week, vice-chancellor Nic Smith said the lower-than-anticipated student enrolment figures were “confronting”.

Jessica Ye, president of Victoria University of Wellington Students' Association, said the capital was “known for being unaffordable”.

“It’s a shame because Wellington is such a great city for students.”

The lower cost of living was one of the “key things” contributing to students opting to move to Christchurch, she said.

“If you compare rent, it’s more than $100 a week less to rent a room in Christchurch.”

A private room in Christchurch was about $150 a week, whereas in Wellington the average was between $260 and $270, she said.

Pierce Crowley, president of University of Canterbury Students' Association, said Christchurch felt like a more desirable city for students now.

“I've been at UC a few years and a lot more students are coming to Christchurch. It's a mix of the lower cost of living, and also it's more of a trendy place at the moment,” he said.

“To see how it's changed is astronomical, really.”

He knew of students who came to Canterbury “because they thought Christchurch was the cool place to be”.

“The university is a lovely campus, but also the city is seen quite positively, it's pretty, it's accessible. It's just an easy city to live in.”

It is too early for universities to provide student data, but a University of Canterbury spokesperson said enrolments were “tracking positively” for 2023.

“This has been the trend for several years now, since post-quake recovery, with a record number of domestic enrolments last year.”

Among Canterbury’s first year students was Reuben Crum from Whangārei, who said the idea that Christchurch was a cool place to study “was probably true”.

“It's a nice place, you can go to the mountains, the beach. And it’s really social.”

The 18-year-old is studying a four-year financial engineering degree, which is available “only at UC”.

Alice Newman, 31, is in her first year studying to be a primary school teacher. Originally from Whangārei, her initial perception of Christchurch was that it was a city for “old white people”.

Christchurch did “have a better rep” these days, she said.

“Auckland is crazy expensive. Wellington is too expensive and the housing is really grim and falling down.

“Christchurch is more affordable and there’s more stuff going on. Lots of people my age are moving to Christchurch.”

Fellow trainee teacher Alex Steenson is studying a graduate diploma in teaching and learning, having previously studied at Ara Institute of Canterbury.

The 29-year-old is from Christchurch and said the city was “definitely” more attractive to students now than it had been.

“It's popping off,” he said.