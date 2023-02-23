Waimea College principal moving to Christchurch school

Waimea College in Richmond near Nelson has announced principal Scott Haines will leave to become principal of Waimairi-iri Burnside High School in Christchurch.

School principal Scott Haines said the phone hadn’t stopped ringing since it was announced he was leaving the biggest school in the top of the South Island – for one of the biggest in the country.

Waimea College’s board of trustees announced on Tuesday Haines would move from the high school of 1600 students in Richmond, near Nelson, to become principal at Christchurch’s Waimairi-iri Burnside High School, of about 2400 students, in July.

The response to the news had been “extraordinary”, Haines said on Wednesday.

“The inbox is just chokka with some pretty neat messages.

MARTIN DE RUYTER Waimea College principal Scott Haines says the new classrooms are "world class" facilities. Video first published in July 2020.

”From all over the country, and in fact all over the world, which is pretty amazing, and [something] I hadn’t really prepared myself for.”

They included messages from people in countries like Germany and Japan who placed international students with Waimea College – where numbers of those students had risen from six last year due to Covid-19 border closures, to over 70.

Haines said he had mixed emotions, including an “incredible sense of loss” at leaving the school he went to as a child, and the region, where he had been a principal for 15 years.

Of his eight years at the helm of Waimea College, he was particularly proud of having helped develop a “good school culture”.

Student behaviour was good, the college had some of the best NCEA results it had had in the last seven years, and it felt like it was “in great heart”, he said.

“We got through last year without a single suspension.

Stuff Waimairi-iri Burnside High School has appointed a new principal; Scott Haines, current principal of Waimea College near Nelson.

“The previous associate principal Graeme Smith ... had a neat phrase that said ‘always leave a party when it’s pumping’, and this party is well-pumping.”

Haines said Waimairi-iri Burnside High School was “a hugely compelling proposition”, and it was a “huge privilege” to lead the school.

It was one of New Zealand’s four largest schools and shared essentially the same values as Waimea College; caring, belonging and learning, he said.

Waimea College’s Board of Trustees said the school had thrived under Haines’ leadership, and it thanked him for his “above and beyond dedication to his role”, and values based approach to education.

“As an old boy of the College, Scott automatically brought an element of understanding of the community we serve, and its needs,” presiding member Joanne Kininmonth said.

“The board are very proud of the strong school culture and pride in the school that is evident with students, staff, and the wider community.

“Scott’s ... commitment to making Waimea College every student’s place to excel has resulted in significant student roll growth, strong levels of student engagement in learning, and some of the best NCEA results in New Zealand.”

The college received a “strong” rating in its most recent Education Review Office school evaluation report, afforded to around only 10% of schools, she said.

Waimairi-iri Burnside High School’s Board said Haines was a passionate advocate for teaching and learning, and considered teaching and working with young people one of the most important roles in society.

“Scott’s appointment is the culmination of a rigorous appointment process which included consultation with staff, students and the school community to identify the qualities each group sought in our new principal.”

Waimea College said it would start the process of selecting a new principal in the coming weeks.