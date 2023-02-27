Christchurch private school's headphone ban 'strips away our individualism'

A Christchurch private school has been criticised for banning headphones in class, but the move is in keeping with many other high schools across the city.

Christ’s College has told students they can no longer listen to music during lessons as it is too distracting and research showed it can be detrimental to learning.

One student, who wanted to remain anonymous, said the decision “has further stripped away our individualism and hasn’t taken into account how the students feel”.

But the move is consistent with at least six other Christchurch schools that do not allow students to listen to music during lessons, except in special circumstances.

Nicole Billante, assistant principal of curriculum at Christ’s College, said staff “appreciate the new policy will take a while for some boys to get used to but we think it is in their best interests”.

“The boys have been asked not to use their headphones to listen to music in class as we’ve found that it can sometimes be a distraction,” she said.

“We decided to implement this policy following research that shows most students cannot easily process written words when listening to lyrics.”

The students could use headphones “for work-related media such as watching videos for research”, while NCEA students could use them “for highly creative flow state work”, such as painting or sketching, at the discretion of their teacher, she said.

Lee Campbell/Unsplash Christchurch’s Christ’s College has banned the use of headphones in class. (File image)

“The students are welcome to come and talk with me about the decision.”

Dyslexic students are able to use headphones during class for speech functions when reading online.

Research into the relationship between music and learning was “very nuanced”, Billante said.

“You can find a study countering our stance for every study supporting it.”

However, when combined with cognitive load theory – which could also be disputed, she said – a higher number of students could potentially be affected negatively.

​One student, who contacted Stuff, felt there were already too many restrictions at the school.

“Now they have the audacity to come at our happiness further, they wish to stop us from listening to music.”

He said listening to music “increases morale” and helped some students focus.

“They can continue to argue it is a distraction to the students but there are so many other distractions in class.

“It’s not like students are forced to listen to music. Headphones are optional and I believe we should have our own choice to have music.”

What other Christchurch schools say:

Avonside Girls’ High School: “Currently students are only allowed to use phones or ear phones if the teacher specifically allows it for learning. This might be to listen more privately to a video or film section or whilst painting. Our board is reviewing its cellphone policy and consulting with the community, staff and students. The focus for us is always around what is best for student learning and wellbeing.”

Cashmere High School: “Phones and earbuds are not allowed in classrooms to ensure the focus is on teaching and learning. It’s not new, we have had it for quite a while.”

Christchurch Boys’ High School: “Our practice is that students recognise that teachers are in charge of their classrooms. Teachers may invite students to use headphones, this would not be often. We are about deliberate acts of teaching and working alongside our students. Headphones would be a barrier to this.”

Haeata Community Campus: “The Haeata board has just ratified its cellphone policy. We are trying to reduce the use of invasive technologies during the teaching day. Headphones are only allowed if they are needed for neurodiverse learners who need noise-cancelling headphones for safety. Otherwise, it’s headphones off during teaching time, unless aligned with a teacher-directed activity.”

Hillmorton High School: “No ear pods or headphones unless permission is given by a teacher, for example listening to a podcast related to the learning.”

Shirley Boys’ High School: “Our expectation is that students do not wear headphones in class unless directed by the teacher. We want them to be focussed on the learning that is happening around them and have the ability to communicate with others.”