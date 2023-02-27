Tens of thousands of teachers will vote on latest pay offer this week

New Zealand's largest education strike involving primary and secondary school teachers was held in 2019 (file image).

Primary teachers could stage strike action if they reject the Government’s latest offer during a series of stop-work meetings this week.

Tens of thousands of teachers will meet at union talks across the country to vote on whether to accept their latest collective agreement offers.

NZEI Te Riu Roa (the primary teachers’ union) members covered by the kindergarten and primary school teachers’ collective employment agreements received a second offer in late December after “unequivocally” rejecting the first.

“The issues that caused our members to reject the first offer (included) no movement to reduce teacher-student ratios and no additional support for principals or teachers,” said an NZEI spokesman.

If members vote to reject the latest offer, one option would be to hold a ballot on industrial action, he said.

Teachers will be joined at the meetings by colleagues from area schools, who are joining to show support and “to remind the Government they are still waiting for their second offer, having started negotiations more than eight months ago”, he said.

Area schools cater for year one to year 13 students in rural areas.

School staff in areas affected by Cyclone Gabrielle will hold either smaller worksite meetings or attend online talks if they are able to.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Around 1350 high school teachers gather at Christchurch Town Hall to vote on the latest government offer in November 2022. These talks were organised by the Post Primary Teachers' Association (PPTA) union.

“Our teachers were united before Christmas when they resoundingly rejected their offers from the Government,” said NZEI president Mark Potter.

“Since then they have made it clear that they expect better.”

Potter will speak at a meeting at Christchurch Town Hall on Thursday afternoon, where more than 1200 teachers are expected to attend. Afternoon meetings will also be held in West Melton on Tuesday, Ashburton and Culverden on Wednesday, and Rangiora on Friday.

Schools will make individual arrangements about classes on those days.

As well as the rising cost-of-living including higher interest rates, “the most important claims still remain around a significant overhaul of staffing within our schools and kindergartens”, he said.

KAI SCHWOERER/STUFF 500 primary school teachers gathered at Christchurch Town Hall to discuss the latest Government pay offer. And the general sentiment is clear: It is not good enough.

NZEI members are calling for the student-teacher ratio in classrooms to be reduced, more time “to ensure their lessons are engaging and stimulating” and increased learning support and funding for children with high needs.

“Teachers want to ensure that their pay and working conditions are sufficient to attract and keep people in teaching so that tamariki (children) get the best possible experience in our schools and kindergartens,” said Potter.

Last week, primary and area school principals overwhelmingly rejected a second offer from the Ministry of Education to settle their collective employment agreement and voted to pursue further action.

More than 20,000 secondary school teachers, represented by the Post Primary Teachers Association (PPTA) Te Wehengarua, voted in favour of strike action late last year after rejecting the Ministry of Education's collective pay offer.

In May 2019, tens of thousands of teachers took to the streets as part of New Zealand's largest education strike.