Kindergarten sector in 'burnout', says head teacher as thousands set to meet over pay and conditions

Head teacher Raelene Forde wears many hats.

In the minutes before her lunch break she was sweeping the floor, clearing up after a busy morning of lessons and play.

She has worked at Christchurch’s Kidsfirst Kindergartens Mairehau since 2014 and enjoys “going on a journey” with the children in her care.

Forde is also an active member of NZEI Te Riu Roa – New Zealand’s largest education union – and will address more than 1200 kindergarten, primary and area school teachers at a meeting at Christchurch Town Hall on Thursday.

“This is historic, we've never all been together,” she said.

Similar meetings have been held across the country this week with tens of thousands of teachers in attendance to discuss pay and conditions.

Teachers covered by the kindergarten and primary school teachers’ collective employment agreements received a second offer in late December after “unequivocally” rejecting the first.

This week’s paid union talks will include a vote on whether to accept the Government’s latest offers on pay and working conditions. Teachers could stage strike action if they reject the offers.

Having worked in the early learning sector for 18 years, Forde said conditions have never been tougher for staff who have been the “backbone” for families and whānau, “sometimes to the detriment of themselves”.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF/Stuff New Zealand's largest ever education strike involving Primary and secondary school teachers' unions NZEI Te Riu Roa and the Post Primary Teachers' Association (PPTA) demonstrated in Christchurch in May 2019.

She hopes the negotiations will be a chance to correct longstanding disparities within the education sector.

“We have pay parity in kindergartens with primary teachers, but we’re looking for parity in our conditions,” she said.

“We’re saying ‘a teacher is a teacher’. It doesn't matter if we’re in kindergarten, at secondary school or at university, we all have the same role, all do the same job.”

Kidsfirst Kindergartens Mairehau is tucked away in a quiet street 4kms north of central Christchurch. Forde is one of four staff members, two full-time and two part-time.

The site is licensed for 40 children aged from 2 to 5, but only ever takes 30.

KAI SCHWOERER/STUFF 500 primary school teachers gathered at Christchurch Town Hall to discuss the latest Government pay offer. And the general sentiment is clear: It is not good enough.

National regulations state that for children over two, the ratio is one adult for every 10 children but Forde said that needed to be reduced.

“We are saying 1:7 would be ideal. Ratios of 1:10 are not meeting the needs of children with more complex learning requirements or children with anxiety, which seems to be more prevalent.

“We want all of our tamariki (children) to have access to quality early childhood education.”

Kindergarten teachers are also calling for the removal of the pay cap for relievers, parity around sick leave and more time to complete paperwork and administrative duties.

“As a head teacher I get one day per term, four days a year, release time. That's for me to do additional reports. They (the Government) have offered us one extra day a year,” she said.

“Teachers in schools they get a release day a week, they get teacher-only days to do stuff, we don't get that.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Teachers from across Canterbury attended a paid Post Primary Teachers' Association (PPTA) union meeting in November 2022 to discuss their collective agreement offer.

“There are lots of things that you have to do outside of your non-contact (teaching) hours.”

Forde said kindergarten teachers were also calling for more time to support students with learning needs or mental health conditions, such as anxiety.

“We are finding there are more children presenting with more complex needs.

“We're not getting the support from the Ministry (of Education), the paperwork that we have to go through to get support for a child, and we get two hours a week (additional staff support).”

The added stress of Covid-19, the March 15 mosque attacks and the lasting impact of the Canterbury earthquakes have contributed to teachers opting “to walk away from education”, she said.

“The sector has really suffered with burnout.

“We always put ourselves last. When we choose to be teachers we know that’s our role, but it's been a lot more difficult in the last five years.”