Extra $301m to redevelop Christchurch's quake-damaged schools

The new Te Aratai College. ​One of 115 school if the Christchurch schools rebuild project.

An extra $301 million has been added to the Christchurch schools rebuild project, increasing the cost to $1.6 billion.

More than 100 schools were damaged during the 2010 and 2011 Canterbury earthquakes, with 23 having to be rebuilt.

The 10-year project to redevelop 115 schools was due to be finished this year, but delays have meant it is now expected to be completed in 2025.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins was in Christchurch on Friday afternoon to announce the extra funding, which is comparable to the Government’s post-quake investment for the city centre or the Scott Base rebuild in Antarctica.

“As education minister I have had the absolute privilege of seeing new schools open, built from scratch or restored around Christchurch over the past five years,” Hipkins said.

“I’m pleased to be back in Christchurch today to see further progress and to announce additional funding to complete all 115 of these significant school projects.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff Chris Hipkins as Eduction Minister and Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel at the opening of the Pareawa Banks Avenue School in July 2022.

Hipkins was at Merivale’s Heaton Normal Intermediate School – one of 27 quake-damaged schools currently under construction – to announce the final phase of the project.

In 2013, the National Government announced that 115 schools would be replaced or repaired. The project would see the construction of 13 new schools, the rebuild of 10 on existing sites, the major redevelopment of 34 schools and the moderate development of 58.

In October 2016, a Treasury report said the rebuild was on schedule and all schools’ projects were on budget, with “some tenders even coming in under budget”.

But by 2017 the project hit delays and it was reported that only 10% of the repairs had been completed.

The project was picked up by the Labour and New Zealand First coalition government and a midpoint review in 2018 found the $1.13b budget was short by $150-300m, and it was boosted to $1.38b.

Although many schools were finished on time, others fell behind. Work at Christchurch Girls’ High School was halted in April 2019. The work should have been finished by mid-2020.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Te Aratai College, formerly Linwood College, has reopened after being fully rebuilt.

Covid-19 cause further delays. According to the original 2013 schedule, 95 schools should have been completed by the end of 2020, but by mid-October that year only 56 (58.9%) were finished.

Among the finished projects are the joint Avonside Girls’ High and Shirley Boys’ High site in New Brighton and the new Te Aratai College (formerly Linwood College), which opened in May 2022.

However, other schools have been left languishing. In October 2020, Stuff reported on Redwood Primary School which had rotting walls, broken heat pumps and outdated classrooms as staff waited years for the redevelopment to begin.

As of February 22, 2023:

81 (70.4%) schools had been completed.

27 (23.4%) were in construction.

5 (4.3%) were in the planning and design stage.

2 (1.7) had yet to enter the programme. Chisnallwood Intermediate and Ko Taku Reo (Van Asch Deaf Education Centre).

The remaining schools in the programme are planned to be completed in the next two years.

“I know this additional funding will give certainty to the remaining schools in the programme, 27 of which are in construction already,” Hipkins said.