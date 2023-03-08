Delays in opening state-of-the-art childcare centre costing owners $4500 a day

Manawa Children's Village in the Upper Hutt suburb of Wallaceville was the culmination of Rick and Maria Fourie’s 12 years in the early childcare sector, wanting to create a better blueprint for other centres.

Delays in the opening of a state-of-the-art early childcare centre in Upper Hutt are costing the owners nearly $4500 a day.

The Manawa Children’s Village in Wallaceville was meant to open early in February, but is still to be issued a licence by the Ministry of Education having been told it failed to meet a ventilation requirement standard.

It’s the same type of ventilation system Rick​ and Maria Fourie​ have used in other centres they own around the country and one they say is used widely.

”Every day its costing me $4500 in staff wages as I carry 15 staff and 80 families are deeply stressed trying to find short-term alternate care ... I’m just a small business, desperately trying to scramble so we can remain viable,” Rick Fourie said.

Manawa was meant to be a new model for early childcare, drawing on the couple’s more than 12 years of experience in the sector. They believed they had created a spectacular space for children.

The sector has struggled in recent years with centres becoming bigger and more unmanageable due to staff shortages.

“We have had teachers rejoin the sector and come out of retirement because they are so inspired by what we are doing,” Fourie said

As part of the licensing assessment, Te Whatu Ora National Public Health Service visited the site in early December and late January. The report was not completed until February 23, leaving the centre in limbo over that time.

Supplied Maria and Rick Fourie have been left under enormous emotional and financial pressure by the delayed opening of their new childcare centre.

The fault lay with the centre’s “hybrid ventilation”, comprising both mechanical and natural ventilation systems, which Fourie said was used at other centres.

It had left him wondering how the requirement was regulated nationally.

Joshua Vial​ and Natalie Sisson had hoped their 18-month-old son, Leonardo, would be able to start at the centre when it opened.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The Ministry of Education has yet to grant the centre a licence after a report by Te Whatu Ora National Public Health Service found it failed to meet a required standard relating to ventilation.

“In terms of childcare centres it was the most desirable and best option around,” Vial said. “We had a nanny looking after Leonardo who left at the end of January. That was going to work in with the time frames of when they open.”

Instead, they’ve been doing “ad-hoc care” for the past month or so. “It’s both of us taking time off work, a bit of juggling, friends and family chipping in.”

They were now growing nervous about whether the centre would be able to open.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Natalie Sisson, pictured with her 18-month-old son Leonardo, and her husband Joshua Vial are having to juggle childcare arrangements.

Vial understood why the ministries had to uphold standards, but felt in this instance it was “over-restrictive”.

Ministry of Education hautū (leader) Te Tai Runga (south) Nancy Bell​ said all services were required to meet minimum regulatory standards, including relating to ventilation, before a probationary licence could be issued.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The centre had been set to open in early February but is costing the Fouries about $4500 in wages every day while they wait for news.

The Fouries received the health report on February 23 and had provided evidence in response to demonstrate how they believed the service met ventilation requirements. That was being assessed.

“We understand this is frustrating for the proposed service provider,” Bell said. “However, the health and safety of the children is at the forefront of this process.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Representatives from the Ministry of Education and Te Whatu Ora National Public Health Service both said they looked forward to seeing the centre open and highlighted the value it would bring to the community.

Dr Stephen Palmer,​ medical officer of health for Te Whatu Ora National Public Health Service, said his team had been working with the couple since 2021.

The team visited in December to provide a health report. At that time the centre still had builders on site and could not be assessed, returning in late January to continue the assessment, Palmer said.

His team had worked with the centre’s staff over subsequent weeks to reduce the required action in the health report. Ventilation and indoor air quality was the last outstanding item.

RNZ Education Ministry figures show a dramatic fall in the number of new early childhood services being set up and a long running spike in the number going out of business. (First published February 2021)

Early childhood advocate Kelly Seaburg​ said the centre had been designed by the best childcare centre architect in the country.

The building’s ventilation system more than surpassed the building code and was the same system used in services across the country without issue from the ministry, she said.