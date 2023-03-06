Delays in processing overseas teacher qualifications adding to shortage woes

NZQA took an average of 46 business days to process standard International Qualification Assessment applications in January this year. (File photo)

Overseas teachers hired late in 2022 amid a chronic shortage are only just arriving in the country – halfway into the first term of the school year – due to the time taken to get qualifications approved.

Kate Gainsford, principal of Wellington’s Aotea College,​ began recruiting for this year’s vacancies in August, securing a maths teacher from Fiji, a UK-trained science teacher from Australia, and food technology teacher from South Africa – the last to arrive last week.

Slowness in processing International Qualification Assessment (IQA) applications was just another added hurdle in teacher recruitment, she said.

“Those delays are still affecting schools who have had teachers past the start of school. There will be schools around who are still waiting on that process.”

A written Parliamentary question by MP Erica Stanford​ to Education Minister Jan Tinetti​ found it took New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) an average of 46 business days to process standard International Qualification Assessment applications in January this year.

It took 58 business days to process applications relating to those on the skills shortage list and 71 days to process teaching IQAs.

“I think it is a long time,” said Gainsford of the delays. “And it’s after all the best efforts that schools and employers are going to attract people. It’s an added difficulty for our new to New Zealand teachers.”

Overseas teachers received a reduced income until those qualifications were judged.

“It’s not a swift and streamlined process to welcome new teachers into the country.”

Kate Gainsford, principal of Aotea College in Porirua, says further delays in processing international teacher's qualifications does not help with recruitment efforts.

Stanford, National’s education spokesperson, said the delays were causing “needless bottlenecks” for migrants wanting to come to New Zealand.

“NZQA needs to throw everything it can at processing international qualification assessments as soon as possible, so we can get desperately needed skilled migrants into the country.

“Schools are telling me that these delays are causing needless uncertainty for teachers looking to travel to New Zealand and teach in our classrooms.”

It was not good enough that principals were left “scrambling” to find teachers to fill the shortages, Stanford said.

“We need to be rolling out the red carpet for migrants and that starts with processing their applications on time.”

NZQA’s deputy chief executive of quality assurance Eve McMahon said there had been a “significant and sustained increase” in IQAs since New Zealand’s borders opened and the Government made changes to immigration settings to give residency to teachers.​

New Zealand’s current evaluation timeframe between 10 and 14 weeks was below the recommended processing time of within 16 weeks laid out in international treaties.

“We continue to monitor the number of applications received – currently up to 500 per week – and adjust staff levels to account for changes in demand,” McMahon said.

The international qualifications evaluation team had more than doubled, from 20 to 48, over the past six months to manage the increase in applications, she said.

NZQA had also worked with Immigration New Zealand so visa applicants no longer needed to receive an outcome from their IQA before applying and could rather provide evidence one had been submitted.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says changes to the immigration settings, to give residency to nurses, teachers and more tradespeople, show the Government is responding to staffing shortages.

“These changes are proving successful, with applications for teaching IQAs where the applicant has provided all the relevant documents being evaluated within 7-10 working days.”

She said there was always likely to be a “small number of applications which take a relatively long time to process”, usually due to delays in receiving responses or missing information relating to the application.

Tinetti said NZQA had employed additional evaluation staff, prioritised applications where they know a job offer has been made, the applicant is on the “Green List”, or it has been made under the Zero-Fee Teaching IQA initiative.

“New Zealand remains an attractive place to work and study,” she said.