College attack filmed and viewed widely as schools grapple with violence

A 14-year-old student was attacked in a toilet block at Waimea College and the footage shared on social media.

A video of a violent attack at a Nelson school has been widely viewed on social media, prompting concerns from parents, principals and online safety watchdog, Netsafe.

The video shows a 14-year-old student at Waimea College being punched in the head and body by another student in a toilet block at the school.

The victim’s father said other students filmed the assault – during which several separately attacked his son – and shared the footage on an instant messaging app.

He posted the footage on Facebook on Wednesday. He later told a radio host that it was the right call to put the post up, “because sometimes a real shock is what it takes to cause change.” He was also critical of the school’s response to the assault.

Waimea College associate principal Natasha Hitchman said the school took immediate action once it was alerted to the incident.

In a letter to parents, Hitchman said one student would not be returning to the mainstream environment.

The school couldn’t provide further details of further disciplinary outcomes, she said.

“We can confirm that the school’s disciplinary response to this incident is multi-faceted, including specialist agencies. The police are also aware of this incident.”

Waimea College principal Scott Haines said he shared the sadness and horror of the attack on a student that was videoed.

Principal Scott Haines, who is attending an education fair in Hong Kong, said as an educator and a father he shared the sadness and horror of the attack, and said the video was “really hard to watch”.

He said such incidents were not common at the college, and regular surveys showed the overwhelming majority of students felt safe. But he said “the start of this year has certainly been challenging for us.”

“Principals up and down the country are seeing a real trend towards violence as a way of students solving problems and we are working very hard to address that,” he said.

It was difficult to isolate any one reason, but Covid had certainly not been kind to education, disrupting the sense of togetherness that schools sought to foster, he said.

Haines said he empathised with the victim and his family, and the school was committed to work with and support them.

President of the Top of the South Secondary Principal’s Association, John Prestidge, said the Waimea incident was not an isolated one.

“A situation ... where a student knows that somebody has got a problem with them, and knows that that person has violent intentions towards them, and there’s a group of people seeking for that confrontation to happen so that they can film it ... that is something that is not unique to any one school and is something that we all battle against.

“It’s just an extension I think of what can be very, very toxic behaviour on social media, whereby students seems to think that if they’re not the one throwing the punch, then it’s ok for them to be standing there, enabling somebody to do it by videoing it.”

Using phones in conflict situations instead of other pathways, like talking, “inflamed things”, he said.

Schools were trying to educate students not to take or share such footage, and he advised parents not share it on social media either. If parents did not believe schools were taking their complaints seriously they could raise it with the principal and then the board of trustees.

“That would be the way I would encourage people to look at it, rather than I’m not happy with this so I will take justice into my own hands and I’ll throw this up on the internet and let the Facebook judge, jury execution crew take care of it.”

Netsafe’s chief customer officer Leanne Ross agreed, saying re-sharing only added to the harm the victims of the incidents felt.

”The online sharing of content and cyber bullying itself, are add-ons to an existing issue of bullying that we have been trying to eradicate in our society for decades,” she said.

“Many of our young people, including Netsafe’s own Youth Action Squad, are contributing to behaviour change in their schools by refusing to share footage like this and by making this kind of behaviour unacceptable among their peer groups.

“Not giving the sharers what they want – notoriety and any kind of social currency.”