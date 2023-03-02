NZ education sector problems 'very solvable', consultant says

Education consultant Alwyn Poole shared his 12-step plan to make New Zealand’s school system world-class with those at the New Zealand Economics Forum in Hamilton. (File photo)

A rebrand of the UE (University Entrance) standard, a crown agency for parenting, and smaller class sizes of just 15 students are a few of the changes needed to turn New Zealand’s education system round, says Alwyn Poole​.

That’s what the former principal and education consultant, of Innovative Education Consultants, told those gathered at the New Zealand Economics Forum in Hamilton on Thursday.

His talk, based on the report “The appalling condition of our State Education system And... How to be World Leading in just 19 Years”, covered many of the well documented issues facing the sector.

Poole said the education sector had been “significantly neglected” and it was only in recent years the myth of New Zealand’s “world-class education” had been discredited.

READ MORE:

* Back-to-school costs, and the school where there are none

* Beating the stats: How one school has upturned the odds for Māori boys

* Charter Schools founder Alwyn Poole promising a US scholarships scheme for students from poorer backgrounds



While UE was seen as the highest qualification level, the fact it included the word “university” meant many students thought it was unattainable for them and not relevant, Poole said.

“That’s not the point.

“People will say not everyone needs to go to university and I agree, but I don’t think that should be decided on ethnicity or socio-economics.

“Keep the purpose of the qualification but elevate it as the true level of high school graduation, and extract the excuse aspect.”

Reaching this level of achievement offered students greater choices, he said – preferring UE be renamed to something like “NCEA Star”.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Alwyn Poole, lead of Innovative Education Consultants and former school principal, wants a rebrand of the UE qualification so more students aim for it, giving them a greater range of choices. (File photo)

The “election year report” written for the event stated 13% of young people left school “vastly under-qualified”, with no Level 1 NCEA achievement. This was the equivalent of 13,200 hours funded for nothing, Poole said.

Part of the problem lay outside of school settings and the focus needed to include parents, starting with greater support for pregnant women and their unborn children.

Poole said a crown agency for parenting was needed to provided greater education and awareness about what was best practice for child-rearing based on information which was already widely available but often not understood.

That would result in more parental support for education and alleviate other issues in the schooling system.

“We’ve become very aware of our failings in regard to school attendance,” he said.

Arun Ganda, Deputy Principal at Nga Iwi School talks about the multiple barriers for students to attend school.

A recent ERO report found many New Zealand parents and students did not prioritise going to school, with four in 10 parents comfortable with their child missing more than a week of school a term.

Poole wanted to see changes that made school a more supportive and enjoyable learning environment.

Providing the increasingly unaffordable basics of uniforms, stationery and tech for families was among “educational interventions” he thought could help reduced student anxiety.

“A kid who is anxious won’t learn because they’re in fight or flight the whole time. This is just one mechanism for addressing that.”

Poole also called for business managers in schools to allow educators to educate, reducing class size numbers to 15, creating more opportunities for online learning, and developing tailored goals for each of the country’s high schools.

“A lot of it is very solvable,” he said.