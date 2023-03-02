Amnesty launched after thousands of dollars worth of signs stolen near university

Road signs have long been the target of young people, especially on a night out. (File photo)

It’s long been a rite of passage for some students to adorn their rooms with stolen road signs, but now an amnesty has been launched to get them back after over $2000 worth were taken in one week.

The University of Canterbury Students’ Association (UCSA) has launched a “no questions asked” appeal for the signs to be returned or it will face a bill.

The signs were hired from Traffic Management New Zealand and installed on Ilam Rd to ensure safety during UCSA RE:ORI '23, when a host of events were held across the campus to welcome new and returning students.

But about 50 to 60 of the aluminium signs were taken and the UCSA hoped they would be returned.

“Got a sign or two hanging up in the flat? There is an amnesty to return them – no questions asked – until midday on Friday,” a post on UCSA’s Facebook page said.

“Drop them off to UC security’s office this week and you won’t face any penalties. They’re open long hours so it’s super easy to swing by.”

Road signs and other street furniture were sometimes taken as a prank, a trophy or as a memento of a night out, but the UCSA asked students to “think first and leave road signs and cones alone”.

Pierce Crowley, UCSA president, said while some cones were taken, “it's manly traffic management signs” that went missing.

Kirk Hargreaves/Stuff Road signs were taken from Ilam Rd in Christchurch.

“During Orientation we set up traffic management of the streets just to ensure that people are aware of the reduced speed limit and entry points.

“Some of them did go after events and were replaced, and we're just trying to get back those that were taken over the course of the week.”

The stolen signs were a mixture of speed, event notifications and caution notifications.

“Some signs even said thank you. There's a wide variety.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The University of Canterbury was packed with students during Orientation Week.

Asked why people would want to take the signs, Crowley said “that’s a good question”.

“Sometimes, on a late night some people might decide it's a good idea.

“The next day they might change their minds, so that's the idea of the amnesty, giving people the chance to drop it back with no consequences. We’re just keen to get them back.”

The tradition of decorating a student flat with road signs was “overstated”, he said.

“I wouldn't go as far as saying a rite of passage.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Twins Alyssa Greaney, left, and Breanna Greaney are looking forward to the challenge of "being separate" after graduating from the University of Canterbury and moving to different cities.

“Pre-Covid we would see it happen a bit more often and this is the first year we're back and it's happened again. It's not the first time we've been down this path.”

Some signs had already been given back, but the USCA would be charged if they were not all returned, he said.

“That's money that could be used for the benefit of students. So bring them back no questions asked.”

The signs can be handed in to University of Canterbury security office.

The University of Canterbury and Traffic Management New Zealand were approached for comment.