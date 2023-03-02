1500 Christchurch teachers attend packed meeting to discuss latest pay offer

About 1500 teachers attended a packed meeting at Christchurch’s Town Hall to discuss the Government’s latest pay offer.

Organised by NZEI Te Riu Roa – New Zealand’s largest education union – Thursday’s meeting in Christchurch was one of several held across the country this week with tens of thousands of teachers in attendance to discuss pay and conditions.

The kindergarten, primary and area school teachers voted to either accept or reject the Government’s offer on pay and conditions.

The result of the ballot will be announced once all the votes cast across the country have been counted.

READ MORE:

* Tens of thousands of teachers will vote on latest pay offer this week

* Primary school principals looking to defect from union en masse

* Strike vote by secondary principals suspended



NZEI president Mark Potter said although industrial action was a last resort, it was an option that would be considered if the offer was rejected by members.

As well as the rising cost of living including higher interest rates, “the most important claims still remain around a significant overhaul of staffing within our schools and kindergartens”, he said.

Teachers covered by the kindergarten and primary school teachers’ collective employment agreements received a second offer in late December after “unequivocally” rejecting the first.